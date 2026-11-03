ACB Unearths Rs 4.75 Crore Disproportionate Assets From MEPMA Official

Telangana's Anti-Corruption Bureau has launched a significant Disproportionate Assets case against a senior MEPMA official, uncovering an estimated Rs 4.75 crore in illicit wealth during recent searches.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points Telangana ACB registered a Disproportionate Assets case against MEPMA Additional Director Yadagiri Rao N.

Searches conducted on Tuesday uncovered assets estimated at Rs 4.75 crore.

Assets include 12 open plots, two residential flats, a residential building, a commercial shop, gold, vehicles, and Rs 32.3 lakh in bank balances.

The official is accused of acquiring assets through corrupt practices during his service.

Further verification of additional assets is underway as the case remains under investigation.

Telangana's Anti-Corruption Bureau on Tuesday said it has registered a case of Disproportionate Assets against an official of MEPMA, and detected assets to the tune of Rs 4.75 crore during searches conducted at places linked to him, his relatives and associates.

ACB Uncovers Disproportionate Assets

The DA case was registered against Yadagiri Rao N, Additional Director of Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas, as he has allegedly acquired assets by indulging in corrupt practices during his service, the ACB said in a release.

As the offence is punishable under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018), preliminary searches were conducted on Tuesday at 10 places including his house, office, bank lockers, and other places belonging to his relatives and associates and benamidars, the ACB said.

During the searches, several documents relating to immovable properties, including 12 open plots, two residential flats, one residential building, and one commercial shop were found, and the market value of these properties is expected to be much higher than the official value, it said.

Furthermore, gold and silver ornaments, two four-wheelers, three two-wheelers, household articles, electronic gadgets, and bank balances in various accounts amounting to Rs 32.3 lakh were found.

The total assets of the accused officer are estimated at Rs 4.75 crore, the ACB said.

Further verification regarding additional assets is underway, the ACB said adding the case is under investigation.