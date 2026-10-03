ACB Nabs Gurugram Market Committee Official For Bribery

The Anti-Corruption Bureau in Gurugram has successfully apprehended an Assistant Secretary of the Market Committee, Sukhbir Singh, for allegedly demanding and accepting a Rs 10,000 bribe from a local vegetable vendor.

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Key Points The Gurugram Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested Sukhbir Singh, an Assistant Secretary of the Gurugram Market Committee.

Singh was allegedly caught accepting a Rs 10,000 'monthly bribe' from a vegetable vendor.

The bribe was reportedly demanded to permit the vendor to sell produce at the market.

The arrest occurred during a trap operation conducted by the ACB after verifying the initial complaint.

An FIR has been registered against Singh under the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested an Assistant Secretary of the Gurugram Market Committee for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 on Saturday, officials said.

Details Of The Bribery Case

The accused, identified as Sukhbir Singh, had allegedly demanded the amount as a "monthly bribe" from a vegetable vendor in exchange for allowing him to sell produce at the market, they said.

Following the complaint, the ACB verified the allegations and laid a trap, during which Singh was arrested while allegedly accepting the bribe from the complainant.

The operation was conducted in the presence of gazetted officer Anand, Estate Manager, Housing Board Wing, Haryana Shehari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), Gurugram.

The officer said an FIR was registered against Singh at the ACB police station in Gurugram under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 308(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

"The accused is being questioned," a senior ACB officer said.