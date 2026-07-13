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AC failure on Mumbai local train during peak hour; 1 hospitalised

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje July 13, 2026 20:12 IST 2 Minutes Read
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A malfunctioning air-conditioning system on a Mumbai suburban AC local train caused discomfort for passengers, leading to one hospitalisation and the withdrawal of the rake from service.

Mumbai AC local train

Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI video grab 

Key Points

  • Three passengers experienced uneasiness on a Titwala-CSMT AC local train due to AC failure.
  • One passenger, Fahim Ansari, was hospitalised but later discharged after treatment.
  • The incident occurred on a Central Railway suburban train in Mumbai.
  • The affected AC rake was withdrawn from service for detailed inquiry and corrective action.
  • Subsequent morning services were operated using non-AC rakes.

Three passengers complained of uneasiness and one of them was taken to a hospital for treatment on Monday morning after the air-conditioning system of a suburban train malfunctioned, railway officials said.

In a statement, Central Railway said three passengers travelling on Titwala-CSMT AC local, which departed Titwala at 8.33 am, complained of uneasiness due to the non-functioning air-conditioning system.

 

AC Local Rake Withdrawn For Inspection

"The passengers were provided all possible assistance at Mulund station at 9.38 am. Two passengers felt better after de-boarding and getting fresh air, and continued their onward journey," the statement said.

According to the statement, one of the passengers, Fahim Ansari, was referred to a hospital at 10.09 am. He was administered necessary treatment and discharged at 11.30 am after being found fit.

"The AC local departed Mulund station at 9.54 am. The rake was subsequently withdrawn from service at Kurla and sent to Kurla Car Shed for detailed inquiry, inspection, and necessary corrective action. The subsequent morning services were operated using non-AC rakes," the statement highlighted.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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hospitalizationac malfunctionmumbai trainsuburban localpassenger uneasiness

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