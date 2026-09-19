ABVP wins key DUSU posts in nail-biting contest

The RSS-affiliated ABVP has achieved a significant victory in the Delhi University Students' Union elections, securing three key central panel posts, while independent candidate Deepanshu Shokeen clinched the Vice-President's position.

IMAGE: Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) Yash Dabas celebrates after winning the President post in the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections, in New Delhi on Saturday. Photograph: Sumit/ANI Photo

Key Points The RSS-affiliated ABVP secured three out of four central panel posts in the DUSU elections, including president, secretary, and joint secretary.

Independent candidate Deepanshu Shokeen, a former NSUI aspirant, won the vice-president's post with a substantial lead of over 13,700 votes.

The Congress-affiliated NSUI failed to win any central panel position, despite narrow losses in some races.

ABVP's Yash Dabas won the presidential race with 24,576 votes, defeating NSUI's Vijai Shankar Meena by a margin of 2,053 votes.

Independent candidates, including Shokeen and Vishesh Yadav, significantly impacted the DUSU election results by drawing votes from both ABVP and NSUI.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad won three of the four central panel posts in the high-profile Delhi University Students' Union election, while independent candidate Deepanshu Shokeen, who was denied a National Students' Union of India (NSUI) ticket, won the vice-president's post.

Congress' NSUI drew a blank, though its candidates lost the posts of president and joint secretary by narrow margins.

The performance of NSUI was also hampered by its rebel candidate Deepanshu Shokeen, who fought as an independent candidate and secured the post of vice president by a huge margin of over 13,700 votes.

The NSUI failed to secure any of the four central panel posts, with the ABVP winning the president, secretary and joint secretary positions.

The ABVP registered an emphatic victory with its candidate Yash Dabas bagging the post of president, prevailing over the youth build-up in recent months surrounding Gen Z protest at Jantar Mantar and the Satya Niketan building collapse incident that claimed the lives of five DU students.

ABVP Dominates Key Positions

In the presidential race, Dabas polled 24,576 votes, defeating NSUI's Vijai Shankar Meena by a margin of 2,053 votes.

Independent candidate Deepanshu Shokeen won the vice-president's post with 30,615 votes, emerging victorious after he was not given the NSUI ticket.

For the joint secretary's post, ABVP's candidate secured 16,615 votes against 15,778 votes polled by the Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha candidate.

In the secretary's race, the ABVP candidate polled 21,650 votes, while the NSUI candidate secured 14,869 votes.

Independent Candidates Influence Outcomes

The ABVP managed to regain the posts of the president, secretary and joint secretary.

The NSUI, which won the vice president's post last year, could not win a single post.

The independents, including Shokeen and Vishesh Yadav, put up an impressive fight.

They managed to affect the results by cutting into a sizeable number of votes of both the ABVP and the NSUI.

While Shokeen defeated both ABVP's Ishu Maurya and NSUI's Vir Chatrath by a huge margin, Yadav of the Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha (SCS) obtained 15,778 votes in the contest for the joint secretary's post.

ABVP's Lakshya Raj Singh won the joint secretary's post by obtaining 16,615 votes, while NSUI candidate Gopal Chaudhary got 15,206 votes and was positioned third in the contest.