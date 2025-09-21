HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » ABVP sweeps Hyderabad University students' union poll

ABVP sweeps Hyderabad University students' union poll

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

September 21, 2025 18:39 IST

x

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) panel swept the University of Hyderabad (UoH) Students' Union Elections for 2025-26, defeating the Left-backed alliance.

IMAGE: The ABVP also swept Delhi University students' union election in the capital. Photograph: AI Photo

ABVP won all six posts -- president, vice-president, general secretary, joint secretary, cultural secretary and sports secretary -- in the elections held on September 19, a press release said.

 

PhD scholar Siva Palepu was elected president, while Debendra won the vice-president's post.

Shruti Priya secured the general secretary's post, Saurabh Shukla was elected joint secretary, Venus became cultural secretary, and Jwala was chosen as sports secretary.

Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy, Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao on Sunday congratulated ABVP on the victory.

In a post on 'X', Sanjay Kumar said," Gen Z of UoH is with ABVP. From president to sports secretary, every key position has been secured. This clean sweep reflects the trust Gen Z at UoH has placed in nationalist ideology. From Punjab to DU to UoH, campus after campus, the saffron wave is turning momentum into mandate."

The ABVP Greater Hyderabad unit, in the release, said the victory signified students' commitment to nationalism and their united stand against "divisive politics".

"ABVP's relentless efforts in promoting campus peace, protecting HCU lands, and addressing student concerns through movements have earned widespread support, making this a landmark moment in HCU's history," it added.

According to UoH, also known as Hyderabad Central University (HCU), 169 candidates contested the elections, with over 81 per cent polling recorded.

Contestants were backed by groups including the Students' Federation of India (SFI), ABVP, National Students' Union of India (NSUI) and others, as well as independent candidates.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

DUSU polls: ABVP wins again, NSUI limited to one seat
DUSU polls: ABVP wins again, NSUI limited to one seat
BJP's Rudy wins Constitution Club poll with INDIA backing
BJP's Rudy wins Constitution Club poll with INDIA backing
'JNU violence was planned by Left to blame ABVP'
'JNU violence was planned by Left to blame ABVP'
Who is VHP to decide?: Union Min on 'Hindu only' garba diktat
Who is VHP to decide?: Union Min on 'Hindu only' garba diktat
Delhi University polls: ABVP wins 3 posts, NSUI 1
Delhi University polls: ABVP wins 3 posts, NSUI 1

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

India-Pakistan: Wars On And Off The Field

webstory image 2

Top Indian Cities With Millionaires

webstory image 3

India's Top 5 Male Singers

VIDEOS

Zubeen Garg's body arrives in India3:58

Zubeen Garg's body arrives in India

'It's the US Loss', PM Modi's Aide on H1B Visa Impact2:30

'It's the US Loss', PM Modi's Aide on H1B Visa Impact

Sea of Fans at Guwahati Airport as Zubeen Garg's Body Arrives2:12

Sea of Fans at Guwahati Airport as Zubeen Garg's Body...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV