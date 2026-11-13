Student Leader Among Four Booked For Alleged Rape

A student leader from the ABVP and three other individuals have been booked in Haldwani for the alleged rape of a 17-year-old girl, prompting a police investigation and search for the suspects.

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Key Points An ABVP student leader and three others were booked for the alleged rape of a 17-year-old girl.

The incident reportedly occurred on Thursday night at a hotel in Haldwani's Mukhani area.

Police have formed two teams to apprehend the named suspects, including Dheeraj Bisht, an ABVP candidate.

An investigation into the serious matter is currently underway.

A student leader of the ABVP and three others were booked in connection with the alleged rape of a 17-year-old girl here at a hotel, officials said on Friday.

Investigation Underway

According to the police, a complaint filed by the minor's family states that the incident took place on Thursday night at a hotel located in the Mukhani area in Haldwani, Uttarakhand.

Dheeraj Bisht, an ABVP candidate for the student union president's post at MBPG College, Nitin Pal, Ansh Khatri and Himanshu Gauni were named in the FIR.

City SP Harbans Singh said two police teams have been formed to apprehend the accused. Police are currently searching for the suspects, and an investigation into the matter is underway.