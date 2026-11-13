Home  » News » Student Leader Among Four Booked For Alleged Rape

Student Leader Among Four Booked For Alleged Rape

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk November 13, 2026 18:56 IST 2 Minutes Read
x

A student leader from the ABVP and three other individuals have been booked in Haldwani for the alleged rape of a 17-year-old girl, prompting a police investigation and search for the suspects.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • An ABVP student leader and three others were booked for the alleged rape of a 17-year-old girl.
  • The incident reportedly occurred on Thursday night at a hotel in Haldwani's Mukhani area.
  • Police have formed two teams to apprehend the named suspects, including Dheeraj Bisht, an ABVP candidate.
  • An investigation into the serious matter is currently underway.

A student leader of the ABVP and three others were booked in connection with the alleged rape of a 17-year-old girl here at a hotel, officials said on Friday.

Investigation Underway

According to the police, a complaint filed by the minor's family states that the incident took place on Thursday night at a hotel located in the Mukhani area in Haldwani, Uttarakhand.

 

Dheeraj Bisht, an ABVP candidate for the student union president's post at MBPG College, Nitin Pal, Ansh Khatri and Himanshu Gauni were named in the FIR.

City SP Harbans Singh said two police teams have been formed to apprehend the accused. Police are currently searching for the suspects, and an investigation into the matter is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

abvp leaderhaldwani rape casestudent unionalleged rapeuttarakhand crime

More From Rediff

'Sonia Gandhi Was Able To See Through People'

'Sonia Gandhi Was Able To See Through People'
'Sonia Was Wary Of Career Politicians'

'Sonia Was Wary Of Career Politicians'
Govt plans special Parl session to pass women's quota bill

Govt plans special Parl session to pass women's quota bill

Related Stories

2 ABVP activists arrested for assault on JNU students

2 ABVP activists arrested for assault on JNU students

Web Stories

Karbonn Rebel Pro Launched For Rs 11,499

Karbonn Rebel Pro Launched For Rs 11,499
Hotel Etiquette: 8 Dos and Don'ts

Hotel Etiquette: 8 Dos and Don'ts
6 Delicious Recipes To Light Up Diwali

6 Delicious Recipes To Light Up Diwali