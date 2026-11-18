Student activists from ABVP at JNU protested on Wednesday, demanding swift justice and legal action against a Jharkhand Congress MLA accused of raping a minor tribal girl, reigniting debates on political accountability and women's safety.

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Key Points The ABVP's JNU unit protested on Wednesday against a Jharkhand Congress MLA accused of raping a 14-year-old tribal girl.

Protesters demanded strict legal action and an impartial investigation into the alleged rape case.

The ABVP questioned the Congress's commitment to women's safety, referencing past sexual harassment allegations against former JNU professor and Congress MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam.

Jharkhand Congress MLA Bhushan Bara was booked on Friday after the victim lodged a complaint alleging rape on August 5.

MLA Bhushan Bara has denied the allegations, calling them "completely false and misleading" and claiming the case is fabricated.

The ABVP on Wednesday staged a protest at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) over the alleged rape of a 14-year-old tribal girl in Jharkhand, demanding strict legal action against the Congress MLA accused in the case.

ABVP Demands Action And Accountability

The ABVP's JNU unit held the protest at the Sabarmati Dhaba and burnt an effigy of the accused, calling for justice for the minor and an impartial investigation, according to a statement.

The student organisation also questioned the Congress's stand on women's safety, citing allegations of sexual harassment against former JNU professor and Congress MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam. It claimed that an inquiry by the university's internal committee had led to his dismissal and that an FIR was also registered against him.

ABVP leaders said political affiliation should not shield anyone from legal action and called for the victim's safety and speedy justice in the Jharkhand case.

The outfit's JNU unit president, Mayank Panchal, said women's safety should not be limited to political slogans and called for accountability in cases involving allegations against political leaders.

The unit's secretary, Praveen Kumar Piyush, said the law should apply equally to all, irrespective of political affiliation and stressed that the safety and dignity of women should not be compromised, according to the statement.

Jharkhand MLA Faces Serious Allegations

Jharkhand Congress MLA Bhushan Bara was booked on Friday after a girl, who worked as a domestic help at his official residence, accused him of rape, police said.

The girl, a resident of Simdega district, lodged a complaint at the Dhurwa police station, alleging that Bara had raped her at his residence on August 5, following which she became pregnant.

MLA Denies Charges

Bara, a two-term MLA, denied the allegations, calling them "completely false and misleading".

He claimed the case was fabricated by people expelled from the Congress.