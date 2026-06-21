Abuse charges rock Kerala Christian prayer centre, BJP protests

Tensions flared in Kerala as BJP workers protested a Christian worship centre over serious allegations of teen assault and child exploitation, leading to police arrests and a Child Welfare Committee investigation.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Police arrested three staff members, including the manager, in connection with the alleged assault and forced labour.

A Child Welfare Committee inquiry suggested other children at the centre might have faced similar experiences.

The teen was reportedly promised educational support but was instead made to work at the institution.

The case has been registered under the Juvenile Justice Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, highlighting concerns about vulnerable individuals.

Tension prevailed outside a hall where a prayer meeting organised by a pastor-run Christian worship centre was to be held at Omallur Pathanamthitta on Sunday, as Bharatiya Janata Party workers staged a protest following allegations that staff members of a facility linked to the organisation had assaulted a 17-year-old boy.

Believers who arrived for the prayer meet, organised by the Elohim Global Worship Centre in the district, gathered outside the premises of the hall holding Bibles and demanded that they be allowed to enter and conduct worship.

The protesters, including BJP women activists, said they were not opposed to religious worship but were agitating against alleged exploitation and cruelty carried out under the guise of religious activities.

The police had a tough time bringing the situation under control as both groups assembled outside the centre. Later, the believers were allowed to enter the premises of the prayer hall and conduct prayers.

The protest comes in the wake of a police investigation into allegations that staff members of the Elohim Global Worship Centre assaulted the teen who had been staying there.

A preliminary inquiry by the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) had found indications that other children housed at the centre may have had similar experiences, officials said on Saturday.

The police on Saturday arrested three persons in connection with the case. The accused were identified as Reji, the institution's manager, and employees Benny and Siju.

According to police, the 17-year-old boy, a native of Anakkara in Idukki district, had been staying at the centre for the past few months after being promised support for his education and future employment due to his family's financial difficulties.

Investigators alleged that the boy was not provided with educational support and was instead made to work at the institution.

The police have registered a case under relevant provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Meanwhile, BJP workers alleged that people were being exploited and vulnerable individuals brought to facilities such as old-age homes and other institutions linked to the organisation for financial gain.

Supporters of the worship centre rejected the allegations and insisted that religious activities should not be obstructed.