The intricate details of the covert operation by Indian intelligence agencies that led to the precise tracking and deportation of 26/11 Mumbai attacks handler Zabiuddin Ansari alias Abu Jundal from Saudi Arabia in 2012, overcoming significant resistance.

Key Points The deportation of Zabiuddin Ansari alias Abu Jundal in June 2012 was a result of a precise covert operation by central intelligence agencies.

Pakistan resisted, claiming Ansari as its national, forcing Indian agencies to use diplomatic efforts, Ajmal Kasab's identification, and DNA matching.

Kasab initially failed to recognise Ansari from an old photo but identified him from a fresh one and an intercepted voice tape.

DNA samples from Ansari's father were secretly procured and matched, conclusively proving his Indian identity and paving the way for his handover.

Ansari's interrogation after deportation provided crucial evidence of Pakistan's state actors' involvement in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

The covert operation to track down and secure the deportation of Zabiuddin Ansari alias Abu Jundal, the Lashkar-e-Tayiba handler who tutored the 10 terrorists in Hindi ahead of the 2008 Mumbai attacks, stands out as one of the finest pieces of investigative work by central intelligence agencies for its sheer precision, officials said on Thursday.

The breakthrough, which led to his deportation from Saudi Arabia in June 2012, required months of painstaking intelligence gathering, diplomatic coordination, and forensic verification to overcome strong resistance from Pakistan, which had claimed him as its national.

The Covert Operation Begins

After having been detained in Saudi Arabia at the request of India, all the relevant details gathered from the Maharashtra Police were shared with the authorities only to be told that the photograph did not match with that of the person detained there.

His involvement in previous cases, including the one of 2003 for stabbing a woman and attempting to burn her, was also shared with the Saudi authorities as he had jumped bail in that case and fled the country. His name also surfaced in the planning of the Kalupur station blast on February 9, 2006 and in the 2010 Pune bombing case.

However, nothing was cutting ice with the foreign authorities, in whose custody Ansari had been since May 2011, the officials recalled.

They added that Pakistan, on the other hand, was pressuring them to release the accused, as he was identified as Riyasat Ali and held a Pakistani passport and a Computerised Personal Identification Card issued in Karachi.

Overcoming Identity Challenges

To establish his true identity, central agencies discreetly showed a photograph of Ansari, sourced from an outdated database maintained by the Maharashtra Police, to death-row convict Ajmal Kasab, who was then lodged in the high-security Arthur Road jail in Mumbai. Kasab, however, failed to recognise him, leading to anxious moments for the investigators.

The operation to verify Ansari's identity was kept strictly under wraps, with even senior officials in the Maharashtra Police kept out of the loop and after a lot of diplomatic efforts and back-channel talks, a fresh photograph of the accused during his custody was procured and shown to Kasab, who immediately recognised him and said that he had taught them Hindi and other key words useful in Mumbai.

An intercepted tape was played before Kasab who immediately recognised the voice and told the interrogators that it was the same person whose fresh photograph was shown to him.

In the intercepted tape, Ansari was heard using typical Hindi words like "prashasan" (administration) and was directing the terrorists to conceal their Pakistani identity and identify themselves from Deccan Mujahideen hailing from Toli Chowk in Hyderabad.

Forensic Breakthrough: DNA Match

Refusing to give up, central agencies suggested getting DNA matching done, an idea which was agreed by the foreign authorities only on condition that samples of Ansari's kin would be collected and sent there for matching.

Keeping it away from all media and local police's eyes, the central agencies devised an elaborate plan and managed to procure a blood sample from his father.

Blood is widely used for genetic testing and sequencing because it generally yields high-quality, less fragmented DNA compared to cheek swabs or saliva.

To counter Islamabad's assertion, the central agencies sent the sample to prove that Ansari was an Indian citizen from Maharashtra's Beed district. It was a perfect match with the DNA sample procured from his father.

The forensic match conclusively established his identity, paving the way for Saudi authorities to hand him over to Indian sleuths, a development widely regarded in security circles as a watershed moment in India's counter-terror efforts.

Impact And Ongoing Trial

Ansari, who was stationed in the LeT "control room" in Karachi during the November 26, 2008 carnage, had played a crucial role in coaching the attackers on Indian accents, colloquialisms, and local geography to help them blend in during the assault that claimed 166 lives.

Following his deportation and arrest upon landing in New Delhi, Ansari's interrogation provided vital corroborative evidence detailing the direct involvement of State actors in Pakistan in planning and executing the 26/11 attacks, significantly bolstering India's diplomatic and legal offensive against cross-border terrorism.

He is currently facing trial in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack and other cases.