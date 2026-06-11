Forgery probe: HC grants interim protection to Abhishek Banerjee

The Calcutta High Court has granted interim protection to TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee in a high-profile signature forgery case concerning the West Bengal assembly's Leader of Opposition, directing him to cooperate with the CID investigation.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The Calcutta High Court granted TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee interim protection from coercive action in a signature forgery case.

Justice Kausik Chanda directed Banerjee to appear before the CID for questioning, which he complied with.

The case involves alleged forgery of TMC MLAs' signatures on a resolution for the Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal assembly.

The state argued for custodial interrogation, citing the need to recover the original document and claims of forged signatures by MLAs.

Banerjee's lawyer stated his client is ready to cooperate with the investigation but sought protection from arrest.

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday granted Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee interim protection from any coercive action in a signature forgery case over the party's choice of Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal assembly.

Justice Kausik Chanda, while granting the interim protection for three weeks, directed Banerjee to appear before the CID at its headquarters 'Bhabani Bhaban' here by 6 pm on Thursday for questioning in the case.

The TMC general secretary complied with the order and reached 'Bhabani Bhaban' around 5.50 pm.

Justice Chanda directed Banerjee to meet the probe agency thereafter as and when required by it with a 24-hour advance notice. The matter will come up for hearing again after two weeks, Justice Chanda said.

Understanding The Signature Forgery Case

Banerjee had moved the high court seeking protection from any coercive action by the state CID over its probe into the alleged forgery of party MLAs' signatures.

The CID is investigating a complaint filed with the Assembly Secretariat by two rebel TMC MLAs alleging that their signatures were forged on the party's resolution appointing Ballygunge MLA Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay as the leader of the opposition.

The assembly secretariat filed an FIR with the Kolkata Police over the complaint by the two MLAs - Ritabrata Banerjee and Sandipan Saha. The probe was later transferred to the CID by the state's home secretary.

The Diamond Harbour MP was summoned by the CID thrice, but he did not appear before the investigation agency citing various reasons, the state's lawyer submitted before the court.

Key Legal Arguments And Court's Stance

Additional advocate general Rajdeep Majumdar, opposing Banerjee's prayer for protection from coercive action by the investigation agency in the case, stated that the original document of the resolution, a photocopy of which was submitted to the Speaker, was with the TMC national general secretary.

He further submitted that at least five of the MLAs claimed the signatures on the document were not theirs.

The investigation cannot move forward unless the original resolution is recovered, and that is why custodial interrogation of Banerjee is necessary, Majumdar argued.

The court then verbally said that an accused has the right not to produce a document which may go against him.

Representing Abhishek Banerjee in the court, lawyer Ayan Banerjee claimed that the purpose of the notice is not to question him but to obtain documents related to the resolution.

Stating that Banerjee is ready to cooperate with the investigation, his lawyer prayed that he be given protection from any coercive action, including arrest.