American singer Mary Millben has ignited a political debate by calling on 'young patriots' in India to protest the Cockroach Janata Party.

IMAGE: American singer Mary Millben expressed strong support for PM Modi, stating he would not "bow to disruptive forces" from her country. Photograph: Bhawika Chhabra/Reuters

Key Points American singer Mary Millben urged "young patriots" in India to peacefully protest the "disruptive spirit" of the "Cockroach Janata Party" (CJP) on Wednesday.

Millben alleged that the CJP and its leader Abhijeet Dipke are being "funded by donors in the US" who are against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Her remarks coincide with ongoing protests in New Delhi by opposition parties and CJP, demanding the Chief Election Commissioner's resignation over alleged irregularities in electoral rolls.

Millben expressed strong support for PM Modi, stating he would not "bow to disruptive forces" from her country.

She highlighted a global pattern of targeting conservative leaders and funding US-educated individuals to create chaos, calling for a new Indian voice to rise up.

Alleging that the Cockroach Janata Party is being "funded by donors" in the US, American singer Mary Millben on Wednesday said it is "not the time to be silent" and called upon all "young patriots" in India to rise and peacefully protest the "disruptive spirit" of the outfit.

Millben's Call To Action And Allegations

Millben made these remarks as supporters of the opposition parties and the Cockroach Janta Party are protesting in New Delhi to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

The 41-year-old singer said CJP leader Abhijeet Dipke and his party are being "funded by donors in the US who are against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and your future under his leadership."

This is "not the time to be silent," she said and asked "all the beautiful young patriots in India" to stand up and peacefully protest the "disruptive" forces.

"Do not fear, my young patriots. Your Prime Minister, who has served India for 25 years, 12 years as Prime Minister, elected three consecutive terms, is not going to bow to disruptive forces from my country," the post read.

Global Pattern Of Disruptive Funding

"And these select donors have a pattern globally - target conservative global leaders, find a US-educated person from the country, radicalise them, send them back to the country, and fund them to start chaos and destruction. None of them has been successful but has impacted the development and governance of the country," she said.

The American singer said that there should always be a counter-movement to uphold democracy and freedom.

"It is time for a new voice in #India, born, raised, educated on the soil of India, to RISE UP, organise, and peacefully protest the disruptive spirit of the Cockroach Party... Rise up, young patriots! Rise up!," she said.

A prominent African-American Hollywood actress and singer, Millben is very popular in India for her rendition of India's national anthem and religious song 'Om Jai Jagdish Hare'.

Millben sang India's national anthem, 'Jana Gana Mana ', at an event in 2023 in the US during the prime minister's visit.