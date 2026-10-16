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Abhijeet Dipke, Neha Bora detained ahead of 'Lehra Do Tiranga' protest

Source: PTI October 16, 2026 17:47 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Cockroach Janta Party leader Abhijeet Dipke and AISA leader Neha Bora were detained on Friday in New Delhi, preventing their participation in the 'Lehra Do Tiranga' protest amidst heightened security and questions over the legality of the police action.

Abhijeet Dipke detained

IMAGE: Abhijeet Dipke detained by the Delhi police, October 16, 2026. Photograph: Screen grab/ANI Video

Key Points

  • CJP leader Abhijeet Dipke was detained from his residence on Friday.
  • He was prevented from joining the 'Lehra Do Tiranga' protest at Connaught Place.
  • Delhi Police had served him a notice earlier in the day, citing potential prejudice to citizens' rights.
  • Dipke questioned the legality of his detention, asking what law he had violated.
  • The police action occurred amidst heightened security arrangements in the national capital.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leader Abhijeet Dipke and AISA leader Neha Bora were detained on Friday ahead of the proposed 'Lehra Do Tiranga' protest at Connaught Place, the police said.

Police Action Ahead Of Protest

During the interaction, the police told Dipke he could not go to New Delhi and was being detained. He questioned the action, asking what law he had violated.

 

Earlier in the day, more than 20 Delhi Police personnel visited Dipke's residence in Jhandewalan and served him a notice directing him to refrain from any action that could prejudice the rights of citizens, traders, commuters, patients and others.

The police action came amid heightened security arrangements in the national capital ahead of the proposed protest.

During a conversation with the police, Dipke was told, "Aap New Delhi nahi jaa sakte. Hum aapko detain kar rahe hain" (You cannot go to New Delhi. We are detaining you).

He responded, "New Delhi nahi jaa sakta, kahin aur toh jaa sakta hoon. Maine kaunsa kanoon toda hai?" (I cannot go to New Delhi, but I can go somewhere else. What law have I broken?).

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