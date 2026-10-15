Abhijeet Dipke has Imran Khan's back: 'If Milliben can...'

Bollywood actor Imran Khan, an American citizen holding an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card, has been issued a 'Leave India' notice by teh Mumbai Police following his participation in a protest, igniting a debate about the political rights and limitations of OCI cardholders in India.

IMAGE: Imran Khan was detained by the Mumbai police for joining a protest rally in Mumbai demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation. Photograph: Kind courtesy @zaynmarie/Instagram

Key Points Mumbai Police has issued a 'Leave India' notice to actor Imran Khan, an American citizen with an OCI card, directing him to leave the country by October 28.

Khan was detained while protesting at Mumbai's August Kranti Maidan, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Action has been initiated against Khan under Sections 29 and 7 of the Immigration Act for allegedly participating in the protest despite not being an Indian citizen.

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya had previously demanded Khan's arrest and deportation, alleging misuse of his OCI status and violation of visa conditions.

CJP activist Abhijit Dipke questioned the disparity, noting an American singer can support the BJP while an OCI cardholder cannot speak against it.

CJP activist Abhijit Dipke on Thursday drew a comparison between American singer Mary Millben and Bollywood actor Imran Khan, questioning why an American can speak in favour of the BJP while an OCI cardholder cannot.

In a post on X, Dipke said, "Mary Millben, an American, can speak in favour of the BJP. But Imran, an OCI cardholder, can’t say anything against the BJP."

Police Action Against Imran Khan

The Mumbai Police has issued a ‘Leave India’ notice to actor Imran Khan, nephew of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, directing him to leave the country by October 28.

According to reports, Imran Khan holds an American passport.

he had participated in a protest at Mumbai’s August Kranti Maidan demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

According to the information provided, action has been initiated against Imran Khan under Sections 29 and 7 of the Immigration Act over allegations that he participated in the protest despite not being an Indian citizen.

He was detained by Mumbai Police on Saturday while he was protesting.

Following his detention, the actor shared a picture of himself apparently seated inside a police van, accompanied by the caption, “Apparently I’m going for a drive.”

Khan's Stance on Protest

Speaking to the media, Khan said he had come to the location as a citizen of Mumbai and was not present with any specific demands.

He questioned the restrictions on freedom of movement and the suppression of people's voices.

“I don't have demands. I am here as a citizen, as a person who lives in this city. I am here to see why freedom of movement is being restricted. Why are people's voices being suppressed? That is why I am here,” the actor said.

BJP Leader's Allegations

Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya had demanded the immediate arrest and deportation of actor Imran Khan over his participation in a protest in Mumbai, alleging violations of Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) provisions and visa conditions.

Somaiya said he had submitted evidence to the police regarding the actor's speeches during the demonstration and his earlier remarks.

He also called for immediate police action, alleging that Khan had misused his OCI status by participating in what he described as an illegal political agitation.

Speaking to the media, Somaiya accused Khan of displaying what he described as “political extremism”.

He alleged that the actor, whom he described as an American citizen holding an OCI card, had misused his status by participating in the protest.

“The citizens of India cannot tolerate the political extremism that Imran Khan has been displaying during his recent stay in the country. He is an American citizen holding an OCI card, yet he has attempted to misuse his status. Today, we submitted all proofs and evidence to the police regarding his conduct -- specifically the speeches he delivered during the protest and his earlier comments,” Somaiya said.