Abhijeet Dipke granted conditional bail, asked to sign peace bond

Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke has been granted conditional bail and asked to sign a peace bond following his arrest for allegedly violating a previous peace bond during the 'Lehra Do Tiranga' protest in Delhi.

IMAGE: Abhijeet Dipke, founder of Cockroach Janta Party, released after bail. Photograph: @Cockroachisback/X

Key Points CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke was granted conditional bail and asked to sign a peace bond after being produced before a special executive magistrate.

Dipke was arrested for allegedly violating a peace bond he had furnished on October 10, following his detention during the 'Lehra Do Tiranga' protest.

Police had served two notices to Dipke, barring him from holding demonstrations and reiterating conditions of the previous peace bond.

On October 10, Dipke and two other CJP leaders were taken into preventive custody and released after furnishing surety bonds of Rs 50,000 each.

More than 150 protesters were detained on Friday, and multiple FIRs were registered for breaching prohibitory orders.

Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke was granted conditional bail and asked to sign a peace bond on Saturday, police sources said.

Dipke was detained moments after he stepped out of his house in Delhi's Jhandewalan area to participate in the CJP's "Lehra Do Tiranga" protest at Connaught Place on Friday.

He was arrested on Saturday morning for allegedly violating a peace bond furnished by him on October 10.

Details of the Arrest and Bail

"Based on the assurance given in the peace bond, he was let off. We are awaiting for the written order for further details," a senior police officer told PTI.

Dipke was produced before a special executive magistrate at the Mandir Marg police station and was granted bail on certain conditions.

However, police have not issued a statement on the development. Security in and around the police station was stepped up to maintain law and order.

Notices and Previous Detention

Police served two notices to Dipke on Friday before the gathering at Connaught Place for the "Lehra Do Tiranga" march and the moment he stepped out of his house, he was put under preventive detention.

More than 20 police personnel turned up at Dipke's Jhandewalan residence before the scheduled 5 pm march on Friday to serve the notices.

While the first notice barred him from holding a demonstration, procession or rally in the vicinity of Connaught Place, the second one, issued by the special executive magistrate, concerned the bond conditions imposed on Dipke and CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka.

The second notice reiterated that the three were bound down after being taken into preventive custody and produced before a court, which had directed them to maintain peace and good behaviour for a year.

On October 10, Dipke, Das and Ranka were taken into preventive custody ahead of a planned protest and produced before a special executive magistrate's court at the Delhi Cantonment police station.

They were released after furnishing surety bonds of Rs 50,000 each and undertaking to maintain peace and good behaviour for a year.

The police detained more than 150 protesters on Friday and registered multiple FIRs for breaching prohibitory orders.