Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has hinted at an upcoming Union cabinet reshuffle and extended a significant invitation to NCP-SP MPs to join the NDA.

IMAGE: Cockroach Janta Party convenor Abhijeet Dipke. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Key Points Union Minister Ramdas Athawale predicts an imminent Union cabinet reshuffle.

Athawale invited eight NCP-SP MPs to join the NDA, even if Sharad Pawar does not.

The Republican Party of India-Athawale chief urged the NCP-SP to join the ruling alliance for national development.

NCP-SP spokesperson Clyde Crasto rejected Athawale's offer, labelling him a "floater."

Athawale also affirmed reservation as a constitutional right, opposing calls for its abolition.

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Monday said a Union cabinet reshuffle could take place "very soon," while extending an offer to eight NCP-SP MPs to join the NDA government if their party supremo declines to join the ruling alliance.

Throwing an olive branch at the Sharad Pawar-led NCP-SP MPs, the Republican Party of India-A chief urged the opposition party to bridge ideological differences and join the ruling National Democratic Alliance to bolster development efforts.

Cabinet Reshuffle Anticipated

Talking to reporters in Nagpur, Athawale, who is the Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, said that a reshuffle of the Union cabinet could take place "very soon" following organisational changes within the BJP, with new faces from the BJP and ally NCP expected to be inducted.

Athawale made an explicit pitch to the Sharad Pawar faction, inviting them to become part of the central government.

"There may be ideological differences, but they (NCP-SP) should join the NDA," Athawale said, adding that if senior leader Sharad Pawar refuses to take the step, the eight Lok Sabha MPs of the opposition party should independently consider joining the ruling alliance.

NCP-SP Rejects Alliance Offer

However, hitting back at Athawale, NCP-SP national spokesperson Clyde Crasto described the Union minister as a "floater", who is always daydreaming.

Athawale doesn't believe in any ideology except power, Crasto charged.

"The less he speaks for others, the better," he said.

Athawale's Offer To Dipke

Athawale also said that Cockroach Janta Party convenor Abhijeet Dipke must join RPI-A to fulfil Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's dream, strengthen society and the party.

The Union minister also raised concerns over demands from some quarters to abolish quota, saying reservation is a constitutional right and the government should take strict action against those demanding its removal.