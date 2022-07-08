News
Abe's death: No change of guard ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Saturday

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
Last updated on: July 08, 2022 23:41 IST
There will be no change of guard ceremony on the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Saturday as the government announced a day of mourning as a mark of respect to former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: President of India/Twitter

Abe (67), one of his nation's most powerful and influential figures, died after being shot during a campaign speech on Friday in western Japan, according to NHK public television.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a national mourning after news of Abe's death was made public.

 

"The change of guard ceremony will not to be held this Saturday (July 9, 2022) on the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan due to national mourning," said a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The change of guard ceremony is a military tradition that is held on Saturdays to enable a fresh group of the President's Bodyguard to take charge.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
