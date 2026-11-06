Abdullahs meet 'dissident MLAs', say no rift in party

The National Conference leadership in Jammu and Kashmir, led by Farooq and Omar Abdullah, has strongly refuted claims of internal rifts after a crucial meeting with disgruntled MLAs, vowing to strengthen the party and continue their fight for Article 370 and statehood.

IMAGE: A view of the Gupkar Road residence of JKNC president Farooq Abdullah during the meeting with party MLAs regarding the state cabinet reshuffle by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, in Srinagar on Friday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The National Conference leadership, including Farooq and Omar Abdullah, held a meeting with 15 MLAs on Friday to address internal concerns.

NC president Farooq Abdullah dismissed reports of a party rift as 'baseless rumours', asserting the party's unity.

Disgruntled MLAs had raised issues following the October 27 cabinet expansion and other organisational concerns.

The leadership assured MLAs that their genuine concerns were heard and steps would be taken to strengthen the party and government.

Farooq Abdullah reiterated the party's commitment to resolving public hardships and continuing the struggle for the restoration of statehood, Article 370, and 35A.

The National Conference (NC) leadership put on a united show after a meeting with a group of MLAs Srinagar on Friday, dismissing suggestions of any rift within the ruling party of Jammu and Kashmir.

NC president Farooq Abdullah dismissed speculations about any fissures within the party as 'baseless rumours', saying it was united and 'will never be broken'.

Addressing MLA Grievances

The NC leadership held the meeting Friday morning to pacify party legislators reportedly unhappy at being omitted from the council of ministers.

As many as 15 NC MLAs reached the Gupkar residence of the Abdullahs in Srinagar for the meeting.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Farooq Abdullah who was flanked by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and all 15 legislators, said, "These baseless rumours being spread that the National Conference is fractured into factions are completely false."

"This party is united and organised. And those who think they can stop this party -- this party has never been broken, nor will it ever be broken, God willing," Abdullah senior said.

Leadership Assurances And Future Steps

He said that the party leadership spoke to the disgruntled MLAs. "Their concerns were genuine, and they were examined very thoroughly. Everyone was heard."

"God willing, some steps will be taken quickly, while others will be taken gradually to strengthen the party and the government," he said.

The NC president said the hardships of the people will be resolved, and along with the fight for the restoration of statehood, "the struggle for Article 370 and 35A will continue...and it will be taken to its logical conclusion".

MLAs Speak Out On Unity

One of the disgruntled MLAs, Nazir Gurezi, said legislators reach out to the leadership with their issues from time to time.

"A few days ago, we sat together at a place, and from there, social media hyped it up as if a separate faction had emerged from the National Conference. No separate faction or party has emerged," Gurezi said.

He added that there were some issues which the MLAs placed before the chief minister and the party president.

"They have given us their assurance -- regarding political matters and other issues. Some issues will be addressed immediately, and on others, work will be carried out gradually," he said.

Background To The Discontent

The meeting comes after reports of resentment among several senior leaders, including six-time MLA Mubarak Gul, following the October 27 cabinet expansion in which four new ministers were inducted, taking the council of ministers to its maximum permissible statutory limit of nine.

The disgruntled legislators had also cited a number of organisational and administrative concerns with the top brass.