Nature Reclaims Abandoned Mines, Creating Rich Bird Habitats In Asola-Bhatti

Discover how abandoned mining sites in Delhi's Asola-Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary have transformed into thriving bird habitats, showcasing nature's remarkable recovery and the critical importance of diverse ecosystems for avian conservation.

Key Points Abandoned mining areas in Asola-Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary are now the most bird-rich habitats, supporting an estimated 46 species.

The Wildlife Institute of India study recorded 130 bird species across 15 habitat types in the sanctuary, highlighting significant diversity.

Nature's recovery in former mining sites, with reduced human disturbance, led to the development of diverse vegetation and water bodies.

Maintaining a mosaic of different habitats is crucial for supporting the sanctuary's overall bird diversity, as no single habitat contains the entire bird community.

Even urban and semi-urban habitats support bird species, but researchers emphasise that they cannot replace the ecological importance of native habitats.

Abandoned mining areas in the Asola-Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary have emerged as the most bird-rich habitat studied in the area, with researchers finding that former quarries now support a diverse mix of scrub, grassland, rocky patches and water pools.

The study, conducted by researchers from the Wildlife Institute of India, examined bird diversity across 15 habitat types in the sanctuary between January and December 2024. The researchers recorded 130 bird species belonging to 20 orders and 55 families.

Here, "orders" refers to broad scientific groups used to classify birds, while families are smaller groups within those classifications. In simple terms, the 130 species recorded belonged to 55 bird families spread across 20 broader taxonomic groups.

Nature's Remarkable Recovery

Parvaiz Yousuf, a researcher for the study, told PTI that the abandoned mining areas have changed considerably after mining stopped.

"Earlier, these areas were under regular mining pressure. After mining stopped, human disturbance reduced, and nature slowly took over. Vegetation started recovering and many mining pits filled with water," he said.

The study was conducted by Parvaiz Yousuf, Mukesh Chand, Feba K S, Shubham Kumar Maletha, Rashi Nautiyal and Bhupendra Singh Adhikari, all associated with the Wildlife Institute of India.

Diverse Habitats Attract Varied Birdlife

The researchers said abandoned mines are now characterised by a combination of open ground, shrubs, grassland, rocky areas and water pools. This variety provides different kinds of spaces and resources for birds, allowing species with different habitat requirements to use the same landscape.

The abandoned mine habitat supported an estimated 46 bird species, the highest among the 15 habitats studied. Deep Lake followed with around 45 species.

The researchers linked the high richness of abandoned mines to their early-successional character, where recovering vegetation and different physical features occur together.

In contrast, 'Lantana Woodland', areas dominated by the invasive plant Lantana Camara, had an estimated richness of around 13 species. Sewage Wetland supported around 15 species and also showed lower diversity, with a few species dominating these habitats.

Importance Of Habitat Mosaic For Conservation

The study found that bird communities varied substantially from one habitat to another. Differences between habitats were largely driven by species turnover, meaning different habitats tended to support different sets of birds.

The researchers found that wetlands, native woodland, plantations, shrublands and urban habitats each had distinct bird assemblages.

Statistical analysis also showed significant differences in bird communities among the five broad habitat groups studied.

Importantly, no single habitat contained the entire bird community found in the sanctuary. The findings therefore emphasise the importance of maintaining a mosaic of different habitats rather than concentrating conservation efforts on any one habitat type.

The study also found that some urban and semi-urban habitats, including settlements and roads, supported more than 30 bird species. However, the researchers noted that such modified habitats cannot replace the ecological importance of native habitats.

The findings are particularly relevant to the management of Asola-Bhatti, where abandoned mining landscapes have become part of a wider mosaic of habitats supporting the sanctuary's bird diversity.

The study was funded by the Delhi Forest Department under a project to develop an integrated management plan for the Asola-Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary.