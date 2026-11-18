AASU says the final register does not accurately reflect the number of undocumented migrants who entered Assam from Bangladesh after the cut-off date.

IMAGE: A protest against the CAA and NRC in Guwahati. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points AASU has approached the Supreme Court seeking a fresh examination of Assam's National Register of Citizens and its preparation process.

The organisation suspects several undocumented Bangladeshi migrants who entered Assam after March 24, 1971, may have entered the final register.

The final NRC, published on August 31, 2019, included approximately 3.11 crore applicants while excluding 19.06 lakh people.

The Assam Accord requires foreigners entering Assam on or after March 25, 1971, to be detected and expelled under the law.

The NRC remains formally incomplete, with rejection slips pending and excluded applicants unable to effectively pursue appeals before Foreigners Tribunals.

The All Assam Students' Union (AASU) has approached the Supreme Court seeking a re-examination of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam, with the apex court issuing notices to the Centre and the state government on the organisation's petition.

AASU President Utpal Sarma disclosed on Tuesday that the Supreme Court had accepted the petition and sought responses from the Union and Assam governments on the objections raised by the students' organisation.

'We are dissatisfied with the final NRC because we believe that the actual number of people who entered Assam after 1971 is much higher,' Sarma said.

'Though the updating exercise was conducted under the Supreme Court's supervision, its directions were not followed properly at various stages,' Sarma added.

'We have, therefore, approached the court seeking a fresh examination of the entire NRC and the procedures adopted in preparing it.'

The NRC updating exercise was undertaken only in Assam under the Supreme Court's supervision, with March 24, 1971, as the cut-off date for determining citizenship, in accordance with the Assam Accord signed in 1985.

The final NRC, published on August 31, 2019, included around 3.11 crore (31.1 million) applicants while excluding 19.06 lakh (1.906 million) people.

AASU wants NRC in accordance with Assam Accord

AASU has maintained that the final register does not accurately reflect the number of undocumented migrants who entered Assam from Bangladesh after the cut-off date.

The organisation has been demanding a fresh examination of the entire exercise, alleging that several post-1971 migrants may have managed to find their way into the register.

'AASU wants an NRC that genuinely reflects the provisions of the Assam Accord. We want electoral rolls to be free of illegal migrants,' Sarma said.

'If the present NRC is accepted without further scrutiny, citizenship certificates could be issued to everyone included in it. This could have serious consequences for the Assamese people and indigenous communities. We are seeking an accurate NRC as well as a special revision of the electoral rolls,' Sarma added.

AASU argues that updating the NRC is necessary to detect, delete and deport illegal migrants, claiming that undocumented migration from Bangladesh poses a threat to Assam's demographic composition and the identity of its indigenous communities.

Assam Accord and the six-year agitation

The Assam Accord was signed on August 15, 1985, following the six-year-long Assam agitation, or the anti-foreigners movement, which rocked the state between 1979 and 1985.

AASU was one of the principal organisations that spearheaded the agitation.

Under the Accord, all foreigners who entered Assam on or after March 25, 1971, were to be detected and expelled in accordance with the law.

Those who entered between January 1, 1966, and March 24, 1971, were subject to specific provisions, including deletion from electoral rolls and subsequent restoration of citizenship rights after the prescribed period.

The NRC updating process was subsequently undertaken to identify Indian citizens in Assam, with applicants required to establish their eligibility under the prescribed legal framework.

BJP too unhappy with NRC

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party had also rejected the outcome of the 2019 NRC, alleging that a substantial number of post-1971 migrants had fraudulently managed to get their names included in the register.

However, the party has not yet approached the Supreme Court with a petition seeking re-examination of the NRC.

The demand for a fresh exercise comes amid continuing uncertainty over the formal completion of the 2019 NRC process.

The Registrar General of India has informed the Supreme Court that the final NRC has not yet been formally notified.

Rejection slips explaining the reasons for exclusion have also not been issued to the 19.06 lakh people left out of the register.

The absence of rejection slips has left excluded applicants unable to effectively pursue the prescribed appeals process before Foreigners Tribunals.

Thus, nearly seven years after the publication of the final list, the NRC exercise remains mired in legal and administrative complications, even as AASU has sought a fresh examination of the entire process.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff