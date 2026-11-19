A Delhi court has taken a significant step forward in the Aastha Kunj Park gangrape case, taking cognisance of the chargesheet against three accused and setting December 1 for arguments on framing charges.

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Key Points A Delhi court on Thursday took cognisance of the chargesheet in the gangrape case of a 17-year-old girl at Aastha Kunj Park.

The court has posted the matter for hearing arguments on framing charges against the accused on December 1.

Police filed the 450-page chargesheet on November 13 against Mohammad Asif, Hemant Singh, and Mukesh Singh.

The accused are charged under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The incident occurred on September 22 when the girl was assaulted by three men posing as police personnel.

A Delhi court on Thursday took cognisance of the chargesheet in the gangrape case of a 17-year-old girl at Aastha Kunj Park in southeast Delhi's Kalkaji.

Court Proceedings Begin

Additional Sessions Judge (Fast Track Special Court - POCSO) Swati Sharma took cognisance of the around 450-page final report filed by Delhi Police and posted the matter for hearing arguments on the framing charges against the accused on December 1.

On November 13, police filed the chargesheet against Mohammad Asif, Hemant Singh and Mukesh Singh, accused of posing as police personnel and raping the minor at knifepoint inside south Delhi's Aastha Kunj Park in September. The incident had sparked student protests in the national capital.

Charges And Incident Details

The accused have been booked under sections 70(2) (gangrape), 61(2) (criminal conspiracy), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 351(3) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, besides sections 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) and 17 (punishment for abetment) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The incident took place on September 22 when the girl, accompanied by her 17-year-old male friend, had visited Kalkaji Temple on her birthday.

The two later went to Aastha Kunj Park, where the three accused allegedly approached them, threatened them with knives and sexually assaulted the girl at different secluded spots.

The survivor subsequently helped investigators identify the locations where the assault took place and assisted the forensic team in collecting evidence.