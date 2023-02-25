AAP's 'villain' Atishi behind MCD clash, says BJP; FIRs filed

Both the Aam Aadmi Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party have registered complaints with Delhi Police following clashes between councillors in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House, officials said on Saturday.

IMAGE: Ruckus breaks out at Delhi Civic Centre between AAP and BJP councillors over the election of members of the MCD Standing Committee, in New Delhi on Friday. Photograph: ANI Photo

The police have received complaints from both the parties and further action will be taken accordingly, a senior police officer said.

The BJP took a dig at AAP MLA Atishi, calling her a 'villain' and accusing her of orchestrating the ruckus during elections for the six-member standing committee.

Sharing a mock-up film poster with morphed pictures of AAP MLAs Atishi and Durgesh Pathak alongside Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi, the Delhi BJP tweeted in Hindi, 'AAP's 'khalnayika' who orchestrated violence and dictatorship in the House.'

There was no immediate reaction from the MLA or the AAP.

The MCD House witnessed high-decibel protests by the BJP councillors after Oberoi declared that a vote cast during the election was 'invalid'.

The bedlam turned into pandemonium as violent clashes broke out between councillors from the two parties.

Oberoi had barely started to announce the results when the ruckus began.

During the ruckus, BJP and AAP members kicked, punched and pushed one another amid shouting, which forced adjournment of the House proceedings till February 27.

A councillor, Ashok Manu, collapsed during the chaos. He was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Both the BJP and the AAP blamed each other for the incident that forced the mayor to adjourn the House.

One video showed councillors from both parties hurling water bottles and apples at each other inside the House while in another, women councillors could be seen hitting each other.