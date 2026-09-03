AAP's Satyendar Jain gets bail in corruption case

Former Delhi minister and AAP leader Satyendar Jain has been granted bail by a Delhi court in a corruption case.

IMAGE: The court has directed Satyendar Jain to furnish a personal bond of Rs 2 lakh along with two sureties of the like amount. Photograph: ANI video grab

Key Points Former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain has been granted bail by a Delhi court in a corruption case.

The case involves alleged irregularities in a Delhi Jal Board tender awarded to Ms Euroteck Environmental Private Limited.

Accusations include manipulation of tender conditions and arbitrary cost escalation for the Rohini sewage treatment plant.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau had claimed a money trail linked to the alleged corruption.

Jain was previously in judicial custody since August 19 in connection with this case.

A Delhi court on Thursday granted bail to Aam Aadmi Party leader and former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in a corruption case involving the Delhi Jal Board.

"Bail plea is allowed," Special Judge Dig Vinay Singh said in a brief order passed orally.

He directed Jain to furnish a personal bond of Rs 2 lakh along with two sureties of the like amount.

A reasoned order is awaited.

Allegations In Delhi Jal Board Corruption Case

Jain had been sent to 14-day judicial custody on August 19.

The case pertains to a tender awarded to Ms Euroteck Environmental Private Limited when Jain was the Delhi water minister.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) had alleged that there was manipulation of tender conditions, as the tendering process was deliberately made technology-centric to favour Euroteck Environmental.

It also alleged that Jain arbitrarily increased the capacity of the Rohini sewage treatment plant (STP) from 15 million gallons per day (mgd) to 30 mgd without a technical feasibility study, resulting in a cost escalation of around Rs 123 crore.

The ACB had claimed a money trail where commissions were routed through intermediaries to the bank accounts of various accused persons.

The case was registered in May 2024 on a complaint by the Directorate of Vigilance over alleged large-scale irregularities, manipulation of tender conditions and criminal conspiracy in the tendering process related to augmentation and upgradation of STPs by the DJB.