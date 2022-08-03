News
AAP to support Oppn candidate Margaret Alva in vice presidential poll

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
August 03, 2022 19:19 IST
The Aam Aadmi Party will support joint Opposition candidate Margaret Alva in the August 6 vice presidential election.

IMAGE: Opposition's Vice-Presidential candidate Margaret Alva meets Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in New Delhi, July 23, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

The party's political affairs committee "unanimously" decided to support Alva after a meeting chaired by its national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, AAP's spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said on Tuesday.

 

"All the Rajya Sabha members of the party will vote for the opposition candidate Margaret Alva on August 6," Singh told reporters after the meeting.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
