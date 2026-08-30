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AAP leader shot dead by 4 armed assailants in Punjab

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje August 30, 2026 09:43 IST 1 Minute Read
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Aam Aadmi Party leader Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi was shot dead by four armed assailants in Ferozepur.

Punjab Police

Photograph: @Ferozepurpolice/X

Key Points

  • AAP leader Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi was fatally shot by four armed assailants in Ferozepur.
  • The incident occurred in the main bazaar of Mamdot on Saturday evening.
  • Another person, Harpreet alias Happy, sustained injuries and was hospitalised.
  • Police are investigating the murder of the 45-year-old political figure.

Aam Aadmi Party leader Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi was shot dead by four armed assailants in Ferozepur, police said on Sunday.

The four car-borne assailants got down from their vehicle in the main bazaar of Mamdot in Ferozepur on Saturday evening and opened fire towards the car in which the 45-year-old Singh was travelling along with another person identified as Harpreet alias Happy (22).

 

The injured were rushed to the Civil Hospital where the AAP leader was declared brought dead, while Harpreet was referred to a private hospital in Ludhiana.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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