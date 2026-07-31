AAP ex-councillor Tahir Hussain gets life term in IB officer murder case

A Delhi court has delivered a significant verdict, sentencing former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain and four others to life imprisonment for the brutal murder of IB officer Ankit Sharma during the 2020 Delhi riots, marking a crucial development in the high-profile case.

IMAGE: Former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain (right). Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain and four others received life imprisonment for the murder of IB officer Ankit Sharma.

The sentencing by Additional Sessions Judge Praveen Singh followed arguments on the quantum of punishment for the accused.

Delhi Police had sought the death penalty, arguing that the convicts showed no mercy during Sharma's brutal killing.

The court previously convicted Hussain as a member of an armed mob involved in rioting, arson, and the murder of Sharma.

Hussain was convicted under multiple IPC sections, including murder, kidnapping, rioting, and promoting enmity.

A Delhi court on Friday sentenced former Aam Aadmi Party councillor Tahir Hussain and four others to life imprisonment for the murder of Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma during the 2020 Delhi riots.

Additional sessions judge Praveen Singh pronounced the sentence to all five accused after hearing arguments on the quantum and said that the prosecution was not able to prove that the convicts are not beyond reformation.

The judgement was pronounced in the physical presence of Hussain and others amid tight security. The courtroom was packed with lawyers and senior Delhi Police officials including Crime Branch's Joint Commissioner and DCP.

Prosecution Sought Death Penalty

Earlier, Delhi Police had sought death penalty for all five accused, saying they fell to the "level of being animals" while relentlessly assaulting Sharma.

Special public prosecutor Madhukar Pandey had submitted that Sharma was brutally killed and was not shown any mercy by the convicts, so they should not be given any leniency.

Those who are asking for mercy today should have shown mercy themselves. No mercy was shown from anyone's side. No one even took Ankit to the hospital. They are asking for mercy after committing such a brutal murder, Pandey had said.

Court's Verdict And Conviction Details

On July 13, the court convicted Hussain and four others for the murder of Sharma, who was attacked by a mob during the riots. His body was later found in a drain.

In its verdict, the court held that Hussain was a member of a heavily armed mob that assembled with animus against Hindus to commit rioting, arson and loot, and murdered Sharma in a savage and relentless assault.

The court said the prosecution had proved that the members of the unlawful assembly knew that, in pursuing their common object, death could (be the) result and someone could be killed.

Hussain was convicted under IPC sections 302 (murder), 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine a person), 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting armed with a deadly weapon), 153A (promoting enmity) and 188 (disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant), read with Section 149 (unlawful assembly).