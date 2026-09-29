AAP donations drop 68%; CJP leader, rebel MP's firm among donors

The Aam Aadmi Party's latest financial disclosures reveal a substantial 68% decline in contributions for 2025-26.

IMAGE: AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal is listed as making three contributions of Rs 10,000 each. Photograph: @AamAadmiParty/X

Key Points The Aam Aadmi Party's contributions for 2025-26 dropped by 68% to Rs 12.10 crore.

Prudent Electoral Trust and Trident Limited were the largest donors, each contributing Rs 5 crore to AAP.

The decline in AAP funding follows the party's loss of power in Delhi in February 2025.

Other regional parties, including TDP, YSRCP, and BJD, also reported significant changes in their contributions post-2024 assembly elections.

Political parties are mandated to identify donors contributing over Rs 20,000, but these reports do not represent their full annual income.

The Aam Aadmi Party has disclosed Rs 12.10 crore in contributions for 2025-26, down 68 per cent from the previous year, with nearly 83 per cent of the amount coming from Prudent Electoral Trust and Trident Limited, a company founded by former party MP Rajinder Gupta.

Key Findings From AAP's Contribution Report

According to the party's contribution report to the Election Commission, Ashutosh Ranka, now a co-convener of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) who had earlier served as an AAP spokesperson, made a donation of Rs 21,100 to the party.

The contributions were made during 2025-26, before he took up his role in the CJP.

Prudent and Trident each gave Rs 5 crore to the AAP. The remaining contributions totalled about Rs 2.10 crore.

Gupta was elected to the Rajya Sabha on an AAP ticket in October 2025.

Trident's Rs 5-crore cheque was dated January 9, 2026, when Gupta was with the Arvind Kejriwal-led party. He joined the BJP in April this year.

The AAP had disclosed Rs 38.10 crore in contributions in 2024-25, more than three times the Rs 11.06 crore it reported in 2023-24. Prudent was its largest donor in 2024-25, giving Rs 16.40 crore.

Major Donors And Political Shifts

The latest filing covers the first full financial year since the AAP lost power in Delhi in February 2025. The party continues to govern Punjab, where Trident is based.

Its report contains 1,202 numbered entries.

Party chief Arvind Kejriwal is listed against three contributions of Rs 10,000 each. Former Delhi chief minister Atishi made 12 payments of Rs 3,500 each, totalling Rs 42,000, while Punjab AAP president Aman Arora is listed against 12 payments of Rs 10,000 each, totalling Rs 1.20 lakh.

Funding Trends Among Other Regional Parties

Reports filed by three other regional parties also show how their disclosed contributions have changed since the 2024 assembly elections.

The Telugu Desam Party, which came to power in Andhra Pradesh, reported Rs 58.25 crore in contributions for 2025-26, down from Rs 83.03 crore the previous year. Prudent Electoral Trust gave it Rs 45 crore, up from Rs 40 crore in 2024-25.

The YSR Congress Party, which was ousted from power by the TDP, reported contributions worth Rs 24.31 crore, down from about Rs 140.04 crore in 2024-25. Its largest donor in the latest filing was Goodwood Sanctuary Private Limited, listed against Rs 10 crore.

The Biju Janata Dal, which lost power in Odisha in 2024, listed no contributions above Rs 20,000 in its latest report.

It had disclosed Rs 60 crore in 2024-25, all received in April and May 2024, before the election results were declared. The party had also filed nil reports for such contributions in 2022-23 and 2023-24, when electoral bonds were still available.

Under the rules, parties must identify donors whose contributions exceed Rs 20,000 during a financial year. These contribution reports do not show a party's full annual income, which is reported separately in its audited accounts.