AAP declares candidates for 6 seats in Delhi, no alliance with Congress

March 02, 2019 15:29 IST

Ending speculations of an alliance with the Congress, the Aam Admi Party on Saturday declared the names of party candidates on six of seven seats in Delhi for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing a press conference, Delhi AAP convener Gopal Rai said Atishi will contest from East Delhi, Guggan Singh from North-West Delhi, Raghav Chadha from South, Dilip Pandey from North-East, Pankaj Gupta from Chandni Chowk and Brijesh Goyal will contest from New Delhi seats.

 

Rai said the candidate for West Delhi will be announced soon.

The six candidates were earlier appointed as in charge on the respective Lok Sabha seats.

During a meeting of ‘mahagathbandhan’, leaders at Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar’s residence last month, Congress president Rahul Gandhi had refused a proposal for alliance between his party and the AAP, citing opposition from its Delhi unit leaders, Rai added.

Tags: Aam Admi Party, Nationalist Congress Party, Gopal Rai, East Delhi, Lok Sabha
 

