AAP claims Delhi Police 'kidnapped' its MLA to 'undisclosed location'

The Aam Aadmi Party has accused Delhi Police of "kidnapping" its East Delhi MLA Kuldeep Kumar and forcibly cremating a deceased sanitation worker.

IMAGE: AAP's East Delhi MLA Kuldeep Kumar. Photograph: @KuldeepKumarAAP/X

Key Points AAP alleges Delhi Police "kidnapped" MLA Kuldeep Kumar and took him to an "undisclosed location".

MLA Kuldeep Kumar was supporting sanitation workers protesting for compensation after a colleague's death.

Delhi Police is accused of pressuring the deceased sanitation worker's family for a forced cremation.

Sanitation workers are demanding Rs 1 crore compensation and a permanent job for the family.

Protesters threatened to halt auto-tipper services across Delhi if their demands are not met.

The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday alleged that the Delhi Police has taken its East Delhi MLA Kuldeep Kumar to an "undisclosed location".

AAP Delhi unit president Saurabh Bharadwaj also said that Delhi Police is pressuring the family of a deceased sanitation worker to carry out the cremation.

There was no immediate response from Delhi Police on the matter.

AAP Alleges MLA Kidnapped Amidst Sanitation Worker Protest

"Today, at 4 am, around 20 policemen came in plain clothes and kidnapped AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar. He had been raising the voice of sanitation workers demanding compensation for the family. They demanded that CM Rekha Gupta meet the family, but instead of meeting the protesters, they have taken MLA Kuldeep Kumar to an undisclosed location," Bharadwaj said in a post on X.

Bharadwaj alleged that the Delhi Police is "forcibly performing the cremation of the deceased sanitation worker."

He added that after the brutal murder of a sanitation worker, thousands of sanitation workers had been on a sit-in protest for two days.

They were demanding that the government provide 1 crore in compensation. But now the police have forcibly brought the dead body from the hospital to the home, Bharadwaj said.

Sanitation Workers Demand Justice and Compensation

Hundreds of sanitation workers and auto-tipper drivers from across Delhi protested at Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital on Monday over the killing of Anil, an on-duty sanitation worker in Kalyanpuri, and demanded Rs 1 crore compensation and a permanent government job for a member of his family.

The protesters refused to allow Anil's body to be taken from the hospital mortuary for last rites, as they threatened to keep auto-tippers off the roads across Delhi until their demands are met.