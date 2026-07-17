3 Idiots not based on Sonam Wangchuk: Aamir Khan

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has publicly addressed the long-standing misconception, clarifying that his iconic 3 Idiots character was not inspired by activist Sonam Wangchuk, while also expressing deep concern for Wangchuk's ongoing hunger strike.

IMAGE: Environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk during his indefinite hunger strike, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi on Thursday. Photograph: Naveen Sharma/ANI Photo

Key Points Aamir Khan clarified that his 3 Idiots character, Phunsukh Wangdu, was not based on Sonam Wangchuk.

Khan stated that neither he nor the film's writers knew about Wangchuk during the movie's production.

The actor expressed concern for Sonam Wangchuk's health and urged him to end his indefinite hunger strike.

Wangchuk's hunger strike in Delhi is protesting alleged irregularities in the NEET examination.

Several Bollywood celebrities have also voiced concerns regarding Wangchuk's deteriorating health.

Bollywood star Aamir Khan said his character in the film 3 Idiots was not based on Sonam Wangchuk, calling it a 'misconception' and expressed concern over the activist's hunger strike.

Khan attended the Q&A session at the London Indian Film Festival, where he was asked by a reporter to address Wangchuk's protest.

The video has been circulating on the internet.

3 Idiots was directed by Rajkumar Hirani and released in 2009. It featured the actor in the role of Phunsukh Wangdu (Rancho).

Aamir Khan Dispels '3 Idiots' Character Myth

Khan said during the making of the film neither he nor the writers of the film knew about Wangchuk.

"No, that's not true actually. That is a misconception. I didn't know about Mr Sonam at that time when we were doing this film '3 Idiots'... I want to tell you neither Raju nor Abhijat, the writers of the film, nor I. We didn't know about Mr Sonam. However, what Mr Sonam is doing is good work in any case. He doesn't have to be based on the character of '3 Idiots' for us to respect him and the work that he does," he said.

The news about Wangchuk came to the spotlight on Tuesday, after Omi Vaidya, who also featured in the film, shared the video on his X handle, claiming Khan's character in the film was based on the activist and urged people to draw their attention to his deteriorating health. "I know that I saw the video of Chatur (Vaidya's character), just recently... he is wrong," Khan added.

Concerns Mount Over Sonam Wangchuk's Health

The actor concluded by urging Wangchuk to stop his hunger strike.

"I think all of us are very concerned for his health...We hope that it ends well. All of us are hoping he ends his fast and looks after his health," he said.

The activist has been on an indefinite hunger strike at Delhi's Jantar Mantar after joining the Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) protest demanding education minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination on June 28.

According to the medical bulletin, Wangchuk has lost more than nine kg since beginning his hunger strike.

His blood sugar was recorded at 80 mg/dL, pulse rate at 72 per minute, while his blood pressure was 105/61 mmHg in the lying position and 101/65 mmHg while sitting.

Doctors said his hydration was fair and he remained mentally alert.

Several celebrities have expressed their concerns over Wangchuk's condition. including Zeenat Aman, Shabana Azmi, Sonak Sinha and Abhay Deol, among others.