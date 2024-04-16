News
Aamir files FIR over fake video showing him endorse political party

Source: PTI
April 16, 2024 14:29 IST
Aamir Khan has never endorsed any political party in his 35-year career and the viral video of the Bollywood superstar is "fake" and alarming, his spokesperson said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Aamir Khan at the national conclave on 'Mann Ki Baat @100' at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, April 26, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

According to Khan's spokesperson, the actor has reported the matter to authorities and filed an FIR with the Cyber Crime Cell of the Mumbai Police.

 

In the purported 27-second clip, which seems to have been edited using artificial intelligence (AI) technology, Khan can be seen talking about staying away from rhetoric. 

The spokesperson for the actor said while the actor has raised electoral awareness through Election Commission campaigns through the years, he has never promoted any political party.

"We want to clarify that Mr Aamir Khan has never endorsed any political party throughout his 35-year career. He has dedicated his efforts to raising awareness through Election Commission public awareness campaigns for many past elections.

"We are alarmed by the recent viral video alleging that Aamir Khan is promoting a particular political party. He would like to clarify that this is a fake video and totally untrue. He has reported the matter to various authorities related to this issue, including filing an FIR with the Cyber Crime Cell of the Mumbai Police," Khan's spokesperson said in a statement.

The Laal Singh Chaddha actor also urged all citizens to come out and vote and be an active part of the electoral process, his spokesperson added.

The next Lok Sabha elections will be conducted in seven phases, starting from April 19 and ending on June 1. The results will be announced on June 4. 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
