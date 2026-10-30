AAIB to probe what caused Uttarakhand helicopter crash

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has launched a probe into the fatal helicopter crash in Uttarakhand's Joshimath that claimed six lives, including the pilot, highlighting ongoing safety concerns in the critical Char Dham pilgrimage sector.

IMAGE: A helicopter travelling from Badrinath to Dehradun, in Chamoli was crashed on Friday. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) will probe the helicopter crash in Joshimath, Uttarakhand, which killed six people, including the pilot.

The Trans Bharat Aviation helicopter (VT-HCX, type AS350B3) crashed into a hillside an hour after taking off from Badrinath for Dehradun.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has also dispatched a team for a preliminary and regulatory assessment of the accident.

An earlier AAIB report noted eight helicopter accidents in the Char Dham sector between 2015-2025, with most attributed to flight crew's non-adherence to standard operating procedures.

Five of the eight accidents in the Char Dham sector during the ten-year period were fatal, with at least one accident or serious incident reported annually since 2022.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) will probe the helicopter crash in Uttarakhand that killed six people on Friday, according to a senior official.

Six people, including the pilot, died in the accident.

The helicopter, operated by Trans Bharat Aviation, crashed into a hillside in Joshimath about an hour after it took off from Badrinath on its way to Dehradun.

Investigation Underway

The senior official told PTI that AAIB will probe the accident and that its team has already left for the site.

In a statement, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said its team has been dispatched to Dehradun to conduct a preliminary and regulatory assessment of this accident.

The helicopter bearing registration VT-HCX (type AS350B3) crashed in the forest area near Chai village (Joshimath).

"The helicopter got airborne from Badrinath helipad at 1314 hrs and was en route to Sahastradhara helipad (Dehradun) with one pilot and five passengers onboard.

"The wreckage of the crash has been located, and the search and rescue operations are under progress," the statement said.

Safety Concerns in Char Dham Sector

The Badrinath temple is among the 'char dhams' in Uttarakhand. Yamunotri, Gangotri, and Kedarnath are the other shrines that make up the Char Dham Yatra.

In an accident investigation report released earlier this month, AAIB said there were eight helicopter accidents in the Char Dham sector in 2015-2025, and most of them were due to the flight crew's non-adherence to standard operating procedures.

An analysis of the data by AAIB showed that there were 9 occurrences, including 8 accidents and 1 serious incident, in the Char Dham sector during the ten-year period, with at least 1 accident or serious incident every year from 2022 onwards.

"Out of these 8 accidents, 5 accidents were fatal. There was no accident in 2015 & 2016, as the Char Dham operations during that time were very limited.

"From the year 2017 to 2019, there were 2 accidents, out of which 1 was fatal. In the years 2020 & 2021, the operations were very limited owing to COVID-19 protocols and no accidents were reported during this period," AAIB said in its final report on the helicopter crash in Uttarakhand that killed 7 people in June last year.