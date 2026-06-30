Aaditya Thackeray's close confidant joins Shinde camp

Shiv Sena-UBT leader Sachin Ahir has defected to the Eknath Shinde-led faction, filing his nomination for the Maharashtra legislative council deputy chairman post.

IMAGE: Shiv Sena-UBT leader Sachin Ahir files his nomination for the post of deputy chairman of the Maharashtra legislative council in Mumbai on June 30, 2026. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, deputy chief ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar are also seen. Photograph: @Shivsenaofc/X

Key Points Shiv Sena-UBT leader Sachin Ahir nominated for Maharashtra legislative council deputy chairman by Shinde faction.

Ahir's defection is a significant blow to Uddhav Thackeray's camp.

This move follows recent exits of six MPs from Sena (UBT) to the ruling Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

Ahir, a close aide of Aaditya Thackeray, submitted his nomination as a Mahayuti candidate.

Maha Vikas Aghadi has nominated MLC Jagannath Abhyan for the post.

In a fresh jolt to Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena-UBT leader Sachin Ahir on Tuesday filed his nomination for the post of deputy chairman of the Maharashtra legislative council on behalf of the rival Eknath Shinde-led faction.

The surprise move by Ahir, a close confidante of Sena-UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray, comes days after six MPs ditched the opposition party to join the ruling Shiv Sena.

Ahir submitted his nomination as a Mahayuti candidate in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar.

Shiv Sena Welcomes Sachin Ahir

Sena-UBT leader Ambadas Danve confirmed that MLC Jagannath Abhyankar is the Maha Vikas Aghadi nominee.

Talking to reporters in the Vidhan Bhavan, state Minister and Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant said, "Sachin Ahir is a senior MLC and he has raised his voice for the people of Mumbai. I am happy that such an

experienced leader is coming with the Shiv Sena. We have checked all the legal side, and then this decision was taken."

Jolt To Uddhav's Sena

Downplaying the development, Shiv Sena-UBT MLA Sunil Raut asserted that the Uddhav Thackeray-led party has weathered several and remained intact.

"We have received many shocks, but the party was never finished. This shock is not a big one for Shiv Sena-UBT," he told reporters in Vidhan Bhavan.

Last week, six of the nine Lok Sabha members from the Uddhav Thackeray-led party joined the ruling Shiv Sena.