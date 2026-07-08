Aaditya Thackeray questions 'act of God' in assembly monsoon debate

A contentious debate erupted in the Maharashtra assembly over the "act of God" explanation for heavy monsoon rains, with Aaditya Thackeray challenging the speaker and raising concerns about climate change and alleged temple fund irregularities.

IMAGE: Shiv Sena-UBT MLA Aaditya Thackeray . Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Maharashtra assembly witnessed a debate on heavy rains and the "act of God" defence.

Shiv Sena-UBT MLA Aaditya Thackeray questioned the speaker's reference to climate change and "act of God".

Thackeray linked the discussion to alleged embezzlement at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The exchange led to sloganeering and a brief adjournment of the House.

Recent heavy rains caused significant disruption and fatalities across Mumbai and Maharashtra.

The Maharashtra assembly on July 8, Wednesday, witnessed a brief exchange between Speaker Rahul Narwekar and Shiv Sena-UBT MLA Aaditya Thackeray over the "act of God" in connection with heavy rains and related incidents in the state.

Opposition members protested the delay in taking up the rain situation issue, saying it was the most pressing concern before the House.

Thackeray Challenges Speaker On Rain Fury

Speaker Narwekar said the House would take up the short-duration discussion on Thursday. He, however, made a mention of climate change for the monsoon fury, which, he said, cannot be controlled.

To this, Shiv Sena-UBT MLA Aaditya Thackeray asked, "Will there be a debate on mangroves and forests being cut. Will you say this was an act of God?"

The speaker asked if Aaditya Thackeray could control the "act of God". Thackeray then brought up the issue of alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

This resulted in sloganeering and counter-sloganeering between the Opposition and treasury benches, following which the House was adjourned for five minutes.

Heavy rains over the last few days in Mumbai and other parts of the state resulted in several tree fall incidents, fatalities, waterlogging and disruption of road, rail and air traffic.