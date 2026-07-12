A true Hindu treats everyone equally: Annamalai

Former BJP Tamil Nadu President K Annamalai champions an inclusive Hindu identity and predicts significant youth-driven political shifts in upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, highlighting the importance of equality and nationalism.

IMAGE: Former Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai. Photograph: @annamalai_k/X

Key Points K Annamalai advocates for a true Hindu identity that promotes equality and embraces all, without discrimination.

The former BJP Tamil Nadu President identifies as a proud nationalist and Indian, choosing to keep his caste and religion private.

Annamalai believes that young voters, specifically those under 39, were instrumental in recent regime changes in Tamil Nadu.

He predicts that youth will again drive a major political shift in the 2031 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Former Bharatiya Janata Party Tamil Nadu president K Annamalai on Sunday asserted that a true Hindu treats everyone equally and embraces everyone and does not regard someone as high or low.

Addressing his foundation's first anti-drug conference at Pollachi near Coimbatore, Annamalai said he is a proud nationalist and Indian.

However, when he steps out, he locks up his caste and religion inside his house.

"There is no need to highlight and display religion everytime," he said.

On the recent Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, he said that those below 39 years of age brought about the regime change.

Similarly, in 2031, when Assembly polls are next due, young people belonging to such a young age bracket will bring a very big regime change, he said.