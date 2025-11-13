HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
A Signature Moment: Trump Ends Shutdown

By REDIFF NEWS
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
November 13, 2025 15:17 IST

Glimpses from events unfolding around the world.

 

 

IMAGE: United States President Donald John Trump signs the funding bill to end the US government shutdown at the White House, November 12, 2025, here and below. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

 

 

IMAGE: She Zhijiang, 43, a Chinese national gambling kingpin who was arrested by the Thai police in August 2022 on an international warrant and an Interpol red notice requested by Beijing of having run illegal online gambling operations, is escorted by police ahead of being extradited to China at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi airport. Photograph: Thanaphon Wuttison/Reuters

 

IMAGE: An Iranian cleric visits the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Aerospace Force Museum in Tehran. Photograph: Majid AsgaripourWANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters

 

IMAGE: A gummy bear is used to demonstrate a robotic assisted valve surgery with the Da Vinci Si Surgical System at the heart centre at the Charite University Hospital Berlin. Photograph: Nadja Wohlleben/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Britain's Queen Camilla, Patron of the English National Ballet, watches Sangeun Lee perform during a reception to celebrate the company's 75th anniversary at Buckingham Palace. Photograph: Yui MokPool via Reuters

 

IMAGE: Germany's Alexander Zverev reacts during his match against Italy's Jannik Sinner at the ATP Finals at the Turin Palasport Olimpico in Turin, Italy. Photograph: Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff

REDIFF NEWS
