A Raja among 3 top DMK leaders booked over remarks against CM Vijay

Senior DMK leaders A Raja and P K Sekar Babu are facing legal action for alleged defamatory remarks against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, sparking a political row over M K Stalin's MISA detention during the Emergency.

IMAGE: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay speaks during the Budget Session of the state legislative assembly, in Chennai, September 7, 2026. Photograph: TN Assembly/ANI Video Grab

Key Points Police have filed cases against DMK leaders A Raja, P K Sekar Babu, and Vasantham Karthikeyan for alleged defamatory remarks.

The remarks were made during statewide DMK protests targeting CM Vijay following his comments on M K Stalin.

The controversy originated from CM Vijay's questioning of M K Stalin's MISA detention during the 1975-77 Emergency.

Minister R Nirmal Kumar disputed Stalin's MISA detention, asserting no official detention order copy exists to substantiate the claim.

The ruling TVK party accuses DMK of attempting to project Stalin as a political martyr based on unverified historical claims.

The police have registered cases under various legal provisions against senior Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leaders A Raja and PK Sekar Babu over alleged defamatory remarks against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay during recent party demonstrations, an official said on Tuesday.

In addition to DMK deputy general secretary Raja and former minister Babu, cases were registered against party MLA Vasantham Karthikeyan for allegedly making defamatory remarks on September 12.

Allegations Against DMK Leaders

The official confirmed that a case has been registered at B1 North Beach Police Station against the DMK's Harbour MLA and Chennai East district secretary Babu following a complaint that he had made derogatory remarks against the chief minister during the party's protest.

The Saidapet police booked a case against Raja based on a complaint lodged by TVK functionary Karthik that Raja made derogatory remarks against energy resources and law minister R Nirmal Kumar, during the protest condemning the chief minister's speech in the Assembly.

Daring the ruling TVK to book a case against him, Raja had said even the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders had accepted party president M K Stalin's contribution and arrest under MISA during Emergency.

The Kallakurichi police registered a case against the Rishivandhiyam legislator Vasantham Karthikeyan for making derogatory remarks against Vijay.

The MISA Detention Controversy

The DMK had organised statewide protests targeting the chief minister following his remarks on Stalin's detention under MISA during Emergency and making jaw gestures.

While making corruption allegations against the DMK in the recently concluded Assembly session, Vijay commented on Stalin's arrest under Maintenance of Internal Security Act during the Emergency and made jaw gestures that were spontaneously opposed by the DMK members in the House.

Later, Kumar justified the CM's remarks in the Assembly, directly disputing the long-standing narrative that the DMK chief was arrested under the stringent MISA during the 1975-77 Emergency.

Minister Challenges Stalin's Claims

Speaking to reporters in Madurai following an inspection on the preparations for the Meenakshi Amman Temple consecration ceremony, the minister asserted that no official detention order copy existed to substantiate Stalin's claims of being a MISA detainee.

"No detention copy, no MISA arrest," Kumar had said, accusing the opposition DMK of overreacting and attempting to project Stalin as a political martyr based on unverified historical claims.

"The fundamental question is whether he was detained under MISA or not," Kumar stated.

"If anyone is arrested under such an act, there will always be a formal detention order copy. Does Stalin or the DMK have that detention copy? He will end up being the only martyr without one," the minister had said.