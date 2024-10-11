News
A R Rahman to perform in live concert for Kamala Harris

A R Rahman to perform in live concert for Kamala Harris

By Lalit K Jha
October 11, 2024 18:39 IST
Music composer A R Rahman will be performing at a live music concert to celebrate Kamala Harris's historic candidacy for US president, an Indian-American fundraiser has announced.

IMAGE: A R Rahman performs at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati, February 2, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Asian American Pacific Islanders (AAPI) Victory Fund, which has endorsed the US vice president for the upcoming election next month, shared the news in a post on Thursday evening.

 

"A very special evening with A R Rahman. Join A R Rahman to celebrate the historic candidacy of Kamala Harris for president with a world-class live music concert streamed straight to your home,” the AAPI Victory Fund announced.

No date has been set for the event and Rahman has not yet posted about it on his social media handles.

The post on X includes a sign-up sheet for people to receive the link for the live streaming of the legendary Indian composer's performance.

The AAPI Victory Fund has endorsed Vice President Harris in this election cycle and is also supporting AAPI candidates running for Congress and statewide offices across the USA.

Lalit K Jha in Washington, DC
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
