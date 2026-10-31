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A P Singh Bids Adieu To IAF

By REDIFF NEWS October 31, 2026 18:07 IST 1 Minute Read
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On October 31, 2026, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, the outgoing hugely popular Chief of the Air Staff, inspected the ceremonial guard of honour and paid homage at the National War Memorial in New Delhi.

He later handed over command of the Indian Air Force to Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, marking a significant transition in leadership.

A.P. Singh Guard of Honour

IMAGE: Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh inspects the ceremonial guard of honour at the National War Memorial in New Delhi on Saturday. Photograph: @IAF_MCC X/ANI Photo

 

 

A.P. Singh pays homage

IMAGE: Air Chief Marshal A P Singh pays homage to the bravehearts at the National War Memorial. Photograph: @IAF_MCC X/ANI Photo

 

A.P. Singh salute Guard of Honour

IMAGE: Air Chief Marshal A P Singh takes a salute as he inspects the ceremonial guard of honour at the National War Memorial. Photograph: @IAF_MCC X/ANI Photo

 

A.P. Singh hands over command

IMAGE: Air Chief Marshal A P Singh hands over command of the Indian Air Force to Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit in New Delhi on Saturday. Photograph: @IAF_MCC X/ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff

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Air StaffNew DelhiNational War MemorialAshutosh DixitIAF Command

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