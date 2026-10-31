A P Singh Bids Adieu To IAF

On October 31, 2026, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, the outgoing hugely popular Chief of the Air Staff, inspected the ceremonial guard of honour and paid homage at the National War Memorial in New Delhi.

He later handed over command of the Indian Air Force to Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, marking a significant transition in leadership.

IMAGE: Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh inspects the ceremonial guard of honour at the National War Memorial in New Delhi on Saturday. Photograph: @IAF_MCC X/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Air Chief Marshal A P Singh pays homage to the bravehearts at the National War Memorial. Photograph: @IAF_MCC X/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Air Chief Marshal A P Singh takes a salute as he inspects the ceremonial guard of honour at the National War Memorial. Photograph: @IAF_MCC X/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Air Chief Marshal A P Singh hands over command of the Indian Air Force to Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit in New Delhi on Saturday. Photograph: @IAF_MCC X/ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff