Please click on the image for a look at the latest in our Yeh Hai India series: Capturing the events and moods across our incredible country.

IMAGE: A lady dog shares her milk with baby goats and her own puppy at Madhupur village under Jamda block, Mayurbhanj, Odisha.

Photograph: ANI Photo

