A month after Karur stampede, Vijay meets victims' kin at hotel

Actor-politician Vijay on Monday met the families of the Karur stampede victims in Mahabalipuram near Chennai, a month after the tragic incident, a TVK source said.

IMAGE: TVK leaders arrive at a hotel to meet the family members of the Karur stampede victims in Mahabalipuram . Photograph: ANI video grab

A total of 37 families were brought in from Karur to the meeting venue-- a resort where the party had booked about 50 rooms, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) source said.

The leader was meeting them individually and lunch has been arranged.

Vijay assured the families monetary support, besides for education, the source added.

Earlier, the members were brought in five buses and were expected to be taken back to Karur, about 400 km from here, later in the day, the source added.

Vijay's TVK had arranged the meeting at the resort to enable him to personally meet the bereaved families and convey his condolences.

As many as 41 people lost their lives and over 60 injured in the stampede that occurred at the TVK meeting addressed by Vijay on September 27.