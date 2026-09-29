'A memorable day': US envoy Sergio Gor visits Golden Temple

US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, experienced a memorable visit to Amritsar's iconic Golden Temple, Jallianwala Bagh, and Partition Museum, engaging in cultural immersion and addressing concerns of the Sikh community with SGPC leaders.

IMAGE: U.S. Ambassador to India Sergio Gor (third from left) poses for a group picture during his visit to Golden Temple, in Amritsar, Punjab, September 28, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points US Ambassador Sergio Gor visited significant sites in Amritsar, including the Golden Temple, Jallianwala Bagh, and the Partition Museum.

Gor described his visit as a "memorable day" and expressed gratitude for the warm welcome received at the Golden Temple.

SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami discussed a controversial "Mr Singh" poster with the US delegation, urging steps to prevent future incidents.

The SGPC highlighted the Sikh community's contributions to America and sought assurances for their safety and welfare.

The visit underscored the cultural and diplomatic ties between the US and India, particularly concerning the Sikh diaspora.

US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, on Monday called it "a memorable day" after visiting the Golden Temple, Jallianwala Bagh and the Partition Museum in Amritsar.

Gor, who was leading a 28-member delegation, paid obeisance at the Golden Temple, where he was welcomed by Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) President Harjinder Singh Dhami and Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargajj, an SGPC statement said.

During his visit, Gor was briefed about the sacred rituals of Harmandir Sahib, 'Gurbani Kirtan' and the 'Sewa' tradition of the 'Guru Ghar', the SGPC said.

In the visitors' book, Gor wrote that it was an honour to return to the "special place" he visited around 15 years ago, the statement said.

Taking to X, Gor said, "A memorable day in Amritsar visiting the Golden Temple, Jallianwala Bagh and the Partition Museum. Grateful for the warm welcome!"

To mark the occasion, Gor was presented with a model of the Golden Temple, religious books and a shawl.

US Ambassador's Cultural Immersion in Amritsar

Welcoming the US delegation, Dhami said that Harmandir Sahib is a centre of spiritual inspiration for the entire humanity, where people belonging to every religion, section and country come to pay obeisance without any discrimination.

"The philosophy of Guru Granth Sahib gives the entire humanity the message of equality, service and welfare of all," Dhami said.

SGPC Raises Concerns Over 'Mr Singh' Poster Controversy

The SGPC president also discussed with the US delegation a recent issue concerning a poster issued in the US asking "Mr Singh" to self-deport.

Dhami said although the US Department of Homeland Security removed the controversial poster after the SGPC objected, the delegation was asked to take necessary steps to ensure that such incidents do not occur in future.

Dhami said Punjabis, particularly Sikhs, have made a major contribution to the development of America and the US government should take appropriate steps for the safety of every community living there.

On September 11, the Department of Homeland Security removed the Transformers-style advertisement asking "Mr Singh" to self-deport after facing a backlash from Indian-American groups and Democratic leaders, who described it as "racist propaganda".

Jathedar Gargajj said the Sikh community shares an old association with the US, referring to several officers in Maharaja Ranjit Singh's army who were associated with America.

He said issues concerning Sikhs living there were discussed with the US delegation.