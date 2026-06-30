Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
Home  » News » A General Says Goodbye

A General Says Goodbye

By REDIFF NEWS June 30, 2026 15:23 IST 4 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

Glimpses from General Upendra Dwivedi's farewell in New Delhi.

Military salute

IMAGE: General Upendra Dwivedi arrives for his farewell ceremony at the South Block Lawns, June 30, 2026. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

 

Guard of Honour

IMAGE: General Dwivedi receives the ceremonial guard of honour at the South Block Lawns in New Delhi, here and below. Photograph: @adgpi X/ANI Photo

Key Points

  • General Upendra Dwivedi was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour during his farewell in New Delhi.
  • The outgoing army chief paid tribute at the National War Memorial before concluding his official farewell engagements.
  • The farewell events included ceremonial honours, official addresses, family participation and interactions with senior military officials.
 

Guard of Honour at South Block

Ceremonial honours

Photograph: @adgpi X/ANI Photo

 

Farewell parade

Photograph: @adgpi X/ANI Photo

 

Military honours

Photograph: @adgpi X/ANI Photo

Tribute at National War Memorial

Arrival at memorial

IMAGE: General Dwivedi at the National War Memorial, here and below. Photograph: @adgpi X/ANI Photo

 

Wreath laying

Photograph: @adgpi X/ANI Photo

 

Paying tribute

Photograph: Amit/ANI Photo

 

Homage at memorial

Photograph: Amit/ANI Photo

 

Family photograph

IMAGE: General Dwivedi with family members and others at the National War Memorial. Photograph: @adgpi X/ANI Photo

 

Visitors book

IMAGE: General Dwivedi signs the visitors book after paying tribute at the National War Memorial. Photograph: Amit/ANI Photo

Farewell address

IMAGE: General Dwivedi addresses officers and men during the farewell ceremony at the South Block Lawns. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

 

Group photograph

IMAGE: General Dwivedi joins fellow officers for a group photograph at the South Block Lawns. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

 

 

Arrival ceremony

IMAGE: General Dwivedi arrives for the farewell ceremony. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

Outgoing Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Tuesday described serving in the Indian Army for over four decades as the 'greatest privilege' of his life as he handed over the responsibility of the Chief of Army Staff to General Dhiraj Seth.

During the farewell ceremony, General Dwivedi said, 'As I conclude my tenure as Chief of Army Staff, I am filled with a profound sense of humility, gratitude, pride, and satisfaction. The journey from Sainik School to this moment has been unforgettable. Serving in the Indian Army for over four decades has been the greatest privilege of my life.'

'The Indian Army derives its strength not from any single individual, but from the unwavering faith of its soldiers, commanders, veterans, families, and the citizens of the country. I pay homage to every soldier of the Indian Army, including those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty,' he added.

General Dwivedi said the Indian Army had maintained a high level of preparedness and vigilance across all fronts over the past two years, highlighting the successful execution of Operation Snow Leopard and Operation Sindoor.

'Over the past two years, the Indian Army has progressively maintained its preparedness, balance, and vigilance on every front. Our deployment along the northern borders under Operation Snow Leopard has been marked by strength and alertness. On the western front, too, the Army has discharged its duties with utmost seriousness and restraint; 'Operation Sindoor' stands as a shining example of this," he said.

'Regarding all matters of national security, the Indian Army has executed its tasks with clear objectives, discipline, and a sense of responsibility, effectively shaping the definition of the 'new normal.'

During this period, synergy among the three services has strengthened further; the Army, Navy, and Air Force have worked together with a shared vision, mutual trust, and enhanced coordination. Future warfare will be increasingly joint, integrated, and theatre-oriented. Therefore, our direction is clear: to look together, decide together, and act together,' General Dwivedi added.

'Today, I am handing over this responsibility to General Dhiraj Seth. He is a seasoned soldier and a capable leader. I have full confidence that under his leadership, the Indian Army will scale even greater heights while upholding its glorious traditions, professionalism, and resolve. As I hand over this charge today, I am fully confident about the future of the Indian Army; it will remain rooted in its traditions, stay vigilant regarding current challenges, and remain constantly prepared for any situation that may arise in the future.'

 

Photographs curated and Feature Presentation by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

More News Coverage

Upendra DwivediArmyNational War MemorialNew DelhiDhiraj Seth

More From Rediff

Why Modi Praised Nanded's Pethkars On Mann Ki Baat

Why Modi Praised Nanded's Pethkars On Mann Ki Baat
'Small Fish Have Been Caught For Ram Temple Theft'

'Small Fish Have Been Caught For Ram Temple Theft'
Why China's Bangladesh Push Should Worry India

Why China's Bangladesh Push Should Worry India

Related Stories

If Pak wants to be part of geography...: Army chief's stern warning

If Pak wants to be part of geography...: Army chief's stern warning

Quick Links

Sainik SchoolAir ForceNavy

Web Stories

Want to Know More About The Tecno Camon Slim?

Want to Know More About The Tecno Camon Slim?
10 Of Bombay's Oldest Restaurants

10 Of Bombay's Oldest Restaurants
Asus TUF Gaming A14 Launched In India

Asus TUF Gaming A14 Launched In India