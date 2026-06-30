A General Says Goodbye

Glimpses from General Upendra Dwivedi's farewell in New Delhi.

IMAGE: General Upendra Dwivedi arrives for his farewell ceremony at the South Block Lawns, June 30, 2026. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

IMAGE: General Dwivedi receives the ceremonial guard of honour at the South Block Lawns in New Delhi, here and below. Photograph: @adgpi X/ANI Photo

Key Points General Upendra Dwivedi was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour during his farewell in New Delhi.

The outgoing army chief paid tribute at the National War Memorial before concluding his official farewell engagements.

The farewell events included ceremonial honours, official addresses, family participation and interactions with senior military officials.

Guard of Honour at South Block

Photograph: @adgpi X/ANI Photo

Photograph: @adgpi X/ANI Photo

Photograph: @adgpi X/ANI Photo

Tribute at National War Memorial

IMAGE: General Dwivedi at the National War Memorial, here and below. Photograph: @adgpi X/ANI Photo

Photograph: @adgpi X/ANI Photo

Photograph: Amit/ANI Photo

Photograph: Amit/ANI Photo

IMAGE: General Dwivedi with family members and others at the National War Memorial. Photograph: @adgpi X/ANI Photo

IMAGE: General Dwivedi signs the visitors book after paying tribute at the National War Memorial. Photograph: Amit/ANI Photo

IMAGE: General Dwivedi addresses officers and men during the farewell ceremony at the South Block Lawns. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

IMAGE: General Dwivedi joins fellow officers for a group photograph at the South Block Lawns. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

IMAGE: General Dwivedi arrives for the farewell ceremony. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

Outgoing Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Tuesday described serving in the Indian Army for over four decades as the 'greatest privilege' of his life as he handed over the responsibility of the Chief of Army Staff to General Dhiraj Seth.

During the farewell ceremony, General Dwivedi said, 'As I conclude my tenure as Chief of Army Staff, I am filled with a profound sense of humility, gratitude, pride, and satisfaction. The journey from Sainik School to this moment has been unforgettable. Serving in the Indian Army for over four decades has been the greatest privilege of my life.'

'The Indian Army derives its strength not from any single individual, but from the unwavering faith of its soldiers, commanders, veterans, families, and the citizens of the country. I pay homage to every soldier of the Indian Army, including those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty,' he added.

General Dwivedi said the Indian Army had maintained a high level of preparedness and vigilance across all fronts over the past two years, highlighting the successful execution of Operation Snow Leopard and Operation Sindoor.

'Over the past two years, the Indian Army has progressively maintained its preparedness, balance, and vigilance on every front. Our deployment along the northern borders under Operation Snow Leopard has been marked by strength and alertness. On the western front, too, the Army has discharged its duties with utmost seriousness and restraint; 'Operation Sindoor' stands as a shining example of this," he said.

'Regarding all matters of national security, the Indian Army has executed its tasks with clear objectives, discipline, and a sense of responsibility, effectively shaping the definition of the 'new normal.'

During this period, synergy among the three services has strengthened further; the Army, Navy, and Air Force have worked together with a shared vision, mutual trust, and enhanced coordination. Future warfare will be increasingly joint, integrated, and theatre-oriented. Therefore, our direction is clear: to look together, decide together, and act together,' General Dwivedi added.

'Today, I am handing over this responsibility to General Dhiraj Seth. He is a seasoned soldier and a capable leader. I have full confidence that under his leadership, the Indian Army will scale even greater heights while upholding its glorious traditions, professionalism, and resolve. As I hand over this charge today, I am fully confident about the future of the Indian Army; it will remain rooted in its traditions, stay vigilant regarding current challenges, and remain constantly prepared for any situation that may arise in the future.'

Photographs curated and Feature Presentation by Manisha Kotian/Rediff