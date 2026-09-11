9/11: Remembering Lives Lost 25 Years On

Twenty-five years on, the memories of 9/11 remain etched in hearts across the world.

Memorials stand as quiet tributes to the lives lost, the families left behind and the heroes who gave everything to save others.

IMAGE: A firefighter fixes a photo of a first responder lost in the 9/11 attacks during the FDNY memorial service in Staten Island, New York City, September 9, 2026. Photograph: David 'Dee' Delgado/Reuters

Key Points FDNY firefighters gathered in Staten Island for a memorial service ahead of the 25th anniversary of the September 11 attacks.

A memorial wall at FDNY headquarters honours members who died from illnesses related to their exposure after 9/11.

Photographs and preserved artifacts continue to document the attacks and their lasting impact on first responders and communities.

Honouring FDNY's fallen

IMAGE: The memorial wall at the Fire Department of New York Headquarters honours members lost to 9/11-related illness in Brooklyn, New York City, September 8, 2026. Photograph: David 'Dee' Delgado/Reuters

IMAGE: A firefighter walks past flags representing every FDNY member lost in the 9/11 attacks during the department's memorial service in Staten Island, New York City, September 9, 2026. Photograph: David 'Dee' Delgado/Reuters

Names and faces remembered

IMAGE: A firefighter fixes a photo of a first responder lost in the 9/11 attacks during the FDNY memorial service in Staten Island, New York City, September 9, 2026. Photograph: David 'Dee' Delgado/Reuters

The long toll on first responders

IMAGE: Retired FDNY paramedic Conrad Matos, who is battling 9/11-related cancer, sits beside his medications at his home in Baldwin, New York, August 5, 2026. Photograph: Erica Stapleton/Reuters

Remembering 9/11 through art

IMAGE: Dallas NBC Anchor Laura Harris views museum exhibits, including President Bush's paintings 'Remembering 9/11', at the George W Bush Presidential Center as it commemorates the 25th anniversary of the September 11 attacks in Dallas, September 9, 2026. Photograph: Jeremy Lock/Reuters

IMAGE: Library staff view museum exhibits, including President Bush's paintings 'Remembering 9/11', at the George W Bush Presidential Center as it commemorates the 25th anniversary of the September 11 attacks in Dallas, September 9, 2026. Photograph: Jeremy Lock/Reuters

Preserving the record

IMAGE: A collection of newspapers showing coverage of the September 11, 2001 attacks, saved by New York State Police Sergeant Jeff Cicora, who died in 2019 from a 9/11-related illness, is displayed in Manlius, New York, August 2, 2026. Photograph: Erica Stapleton/Reuters

Photographs curated and Feature Presentation by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

