9/11: Remembering Lives Lost 25 Years On

Twenty-five years on, the memories of 9/11 remain etched in hearts across the world.
Memorials stand as quiet tributes to the lives lost, the families left behind and the heroes who gave everything to save others.
IMAGE: A firefighter fixes a photo of a first responder lost in the 9/11 attacks during the FDNY memorial service in Staten Island, New York City, September 9, 2026. Photograph: David 'Dee' Delgado/Reuters
Key Points
- FDNY firefighters gathered in Staten Island for a memorial service ahead of the 25th anniversary of the September 11 attacks.
- A memorial wall at FDNY headquarters honours members who died from illnesses related to their exposure after 9/11.
- Photographs and preserved artifacts continue to document the attacks and their lasting impact on first responders and communities.
Honouring FDNY's fallen
IMAGE: The memorial wall at the Fire Department of New York Headquarters honours members lost to 9/11-related illness in Brooklyn, New York City, September 8, 2026. Photograph: David 'Dee' Delgado/Reuters
IMAGE: A firefighter walks past flags representing every FDNY member lost in the 9/11 attacks during the department's memorial service in Staten Island, New York City, September 9, 2026. Photograph: David 'Dee' Delgado/Reuters
Names and faces remembered
IMAGE: A firefighter fixes a photo of a first responder lost in the 9/11 attacks during the FDNY memorial service in Staten Island, New York City, September 9, 2026. Photograph: David 'Dee' Delgado/Reuters
The long toll on first responders
IMAGE: Retired FDNY paramedic Conrad Matos, who is battling 9/11-related cancer, sits beside his medications at his home in Baldwin, New York, August 5, 2026. Photograph: Erica Stapleton/Reuters
Remembering 9/11 through art
IMAGE: Dallas NBC Anchor Laura Harris views museum exhibits, including President Bush's paintings 'Remembering 9/11', at the George W Bush Presidential Center as it commemorates the 25th anniversary of the September 11 attacks in Dallas, September 9, 2026. Photograph: Jeremy Lock/Reuters
IMAGE: Library staff view museum exhibits, including President Bush's paintings 'Remembering 9/11', at the George W Bush Presidential Center as it commemorates the 25th anniversary of the September 11 attacks in Dallas, September 9, 2026. Photograph: Jeremy Lock/Reuters
Preserving the record
IMAGE: A collection of newspapers showing coverage of the September 11, 2001 attacks, saved by New York State Police Sergeant Jeff Cicora, who died in 2019 from a 9/11-related illness, is displayed in Manlius, New York, August 2, 2026. Photograph: Erica Stapleton/Reuters
Photographs curated and Feature Presentation by Manisha Kotian/Rediff