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9/11: Remembering Lives Lost 25 Years On

By REDIFF NEWS September 11, 2026 09:09 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Twenty-five years on, the memories of 9/11 remain etched in hearts across the world.

Memorials stand as quiet tributes to the lives lost, the families left behind and the heroes who gave everything to save others.

 

Firefighter fixes photo of first responder lost on 9/11

IMAGE: A firefighter fixes a photo of a first responder lost in the 9/11 attacks during the FDNY memorial service in Staten Island, New York City, September 9, 2026. Photograph: David 'Dee' Delgado/Reuters

 

Key Points

  • FDNY firefighters gathered in Staten Island for a memorial service ahead of the 25th anniversary of the September 11 attacks.
  • A memorial wall at FDNY headquarters honours members who died from illnesses related to their exposure after 9/11.
  • Photographs and preserved artifacts continue to document the attacks and their lasting impact on first responders and communities.

Honouring FDNY's fallen

FDNY memorial wall honours members lost to 9/11 illness

IMAGE: The memorial wall at the Fire Department of New York Headquarters honours members lost to 9/11-related illness in Brooklyn, New York City, September 8, 2026. Photograph: David 'Dee' Delgado/Reuters

 

Firefighter walks past flags honouring fallen FDNY members

IMAGE: A firefighter walks past flags representing every FDNY member lost in the 9/11 attacks during the department's memorial service in Staten Island, New York City, September 9, 2026. Photograph: David 'Dee' Delgado/Reuters

 

Names and faces remembered

Firefighter fixes photo of first responder lost on 9/11

IMAGE: A firefighter fixes a photo of a first responder lost in the 9/11 attacks during the FDNY memorial service in Staten Island, New York City, September 9, 2026. Photograph: David 'Dee' Delgado/Reuters

 

The long toll on first responders

Retired FDNY paramedic Conrad Matos battles 9/11-related cancer

IMAGE: Retired FDNY paramedic Conrad Matos, who is battling 9/11-related cancer, sits beside his medications at his home in Baldwin, New York, August 5, 2026. Photograph: Erica Stapleton/Reuters

 

Remembering 9/11 through art

Visitors view George W. Bush's Remembering 9/11 paintings

IMAGE: Dallas NBC Anchor Laura Harris views museum exhibits, including President Bush's paintings 'Remembering 9/11', at the George W Bush Presidential Center as it commemorates the 25th anniversary of the September 11 attacks in Dallas, September 9, 2026. Photograph: Jeremy Lock/Reuters

 

Library staff view 9/11 exhibits at Bush Presidential Center

IMAGE: Library staff view museum exhibits, including President Bush's paintings 'Remembering 9/11', at the George W Bush Presidential Center as it commemorates the 25th anniversary of the September 11 attacks in Dallas, September 9, 2026. Photograph: Jeremy Lock/Reuters

 

Preserving the record

Newspapers preserved from September 11 attacks displayed

IMAGE: A collection of newspapers showing coverage of the September 11, 2001 attacks, saved by New York State Police Sergeant Jeff Cicora, who died in 2019 from a 9/11-related illness, is displayed in Manlius, New York, August 2, 2026. Photograph: Erica Stapleton/Reuters

 

Photographs curated and Feature Presentation by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

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