9/11 Memorial: Where New York Remembers

Twenty-five years after the September 11 attacks, the 9/11 Memorial & Museum remains a place of remembrance, resilience and reflection, discovers Tanisha Mehrotra.

These powerful images capture the reflecting pools, engraved names, white rose tributes and the rebuilt skyline that now stands over Ground Zero.

IMAGE: The North Pool at the 9/11 Memorial & Museum in New York honours victims with engraved names surrounding the reflecting pool. All photographs: Tanisha Mehrotra

Key Points The twin reflecting pools mark the footprints of the former Twin Towers and honour the victims.

Engraved bronze panels and white roses create deeply personal tributes to those lost.

One World Trade Center and the rebuilt Lower Manhattan skyline symbolise resilience after tragedy.

The Reflecting Pools

IMAGE: The South Pool at the 9/11 Memorial & Museum stands at the footprint of the former Twin Towers.

IMAGE: Engraved bronze panels surround the 9/11 Memorial & Museum< reflecting pool, bearing the names of those lost.

Tributes That Endure

IMAGE: A white rose rests beside engraved names at the 9/11 Memorial & Museum, a tribute often placed on victims' birthdays.

IMAGE: A single white rose marks a personal tribute at the 9/11 Memorial & Museum.

IMAGE: One World Trade Center overlooks the 9/11 Memorial & Museum reflecting pool.

IMAGE: The 9/11 Memorial & Museum pools create a place of remembrance amid the Lower Manhattan skyline.

IMAGE: Modern skyscrapers rise above the 9/11 Memorial & Museum in Lower Manhattan.

IMAGE: The entrance to the 9/11 Memorial & Museum.

IMAGE: An American flag stands before the striking architecture of the 9/11 Memorial & Museum.

A Skyline Rebuilt

IMAGE: One World Trade Center rises above the 9/11 Memorial & Museum.

IMAGE: The Lower Manhattan skyline surrounds the 9/11 Memorial & Museum, with the Oculus visible at the edge of the frame.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff