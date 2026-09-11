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9/11 Memorial: Where New York Remembers

By TANISHA MEHROTRA September 11, 2026 17:15 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Twenty-five years after the September 11 attacks, the 9/11 Memorial & Museum remains a place of remembrance, resilience and reflection, discovers Tanisha Mehrotra.

These powerful images capture the reflecting pools, engraved names, white rose tributes and the rebuilt skyline that now stands over Ground Zero.

The North Pool at the 9/11 Memorial in New York with engraved victim names and surrounding skyscrapers.

IMAGE: The North Pool at the 9/11 Memorial & Museum in New York honours victims with engraved names surrounding the reflecting pool. All photographs: Tanisha Mehrotra

 

 

Key Points

  • The twin reflecting pools mark the footprints of the former Twin Towers and honour the victims.
  • Engraved bronze panels and white roses create deeply personal tributes to those lost.
  • One World Trade Center and the rebuilt Lower Manhattan skyline symbolise resilience after tragedy.

The Reflecting Pools

The South Pool at the 9/11 Memorial framed by Lower Manhattan skyscrapers under a cloudy sky.

IMAGE: The South Pool at the 9/11 Memorial & Museum stands at the footprint of the former Twin Towers.

 

Close view of the 9/11 Memorial reflecting pool with engraved names on the bronze parapet.

IMAGE: Engraved bronze panels surround the 9/11 Memorial & Museum< reflecting pool, bearing the names of those lost.

 

Tributes That Endure

A white rose placed beside engraved victim names at the 9/11 Memorial.

IMAGE: A white rose rests beside engraved names at the 9/11 Memorial & Museum, a tribute often placed on victims' birthdays.

 

Close-up of a white rose on the engraved bronze parapet beside the reflecting pool.

IMAGE: A single white rose marks a personal tribute at the 9/11 Memorial & Museum.

 

The 9/11 Memorial reflecting pool with One World Trade Center and nearby skyscrapers.

IMAGE: One World Trade Center overlooks the 9/11 Memorial & Museum reflecting pool.

 

Another angle of the 9/11 Memorial pool with Lower Manhattan skyline in the background.

IMAGE: The 9/11 Memorial & Museum pools create a place of remembrance amid the Lower Manhattan skyline.

 

Modern office towers overlooking the 9/11 Memorial reflecting pool in Lower Manhattan.

IMAGE: Modern skyscrapers rise above the 9/11 Memorial & Museum in Lower Manhattan.

 

The entrance of the National September 11 Memorial Museum in New York.

IMAGE: The entrance to the 9/11 Memorial & Museum.

 

The National September 11 Memorial Museum building with an American flag in front.

IMAGE: An American flag stands before the striking architecture of the 9/11 Memorial & Museum.

 

A Skyline Rebuilt

One World Trade Center towering above the 9/11 Memorial with blue sky and clouds.

IMAGE: One World Trade Center rises above the 9/11 Memorial & Museum.

 

Lower Manhattan skyline near the 9/11 Memorial with the Oculus structure visible on the right.

IMAGE: The Lower Manhattan skyline surrounds the 9/11 Memorial & Museum, with the Oculus visible at the edge of the frame.

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

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