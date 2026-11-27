Discover how a 90-year-old man, Brij Lal Mishra, serving a life sentence for a 1995 triple murder, secured remission from the Uttar Pradesh governor due to his advanced age and good conduct.

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Key Points A 90-year-old man, Brij Lal Mishra, was granted remission by the Uttar Pradesh governor on Friday.

He was serving a life sentence for a triple murder case dating back to 1995.

The remission was approved considering his advanced age, illness, and good conduct during nearly eight years in prison.

Mishra was released from the district jail on Thursday evening after the state government's order.

The case involved the murder of a village head and two others, with several individuals, including Mishra, sentenced to life imprisonment in September 2019.

A 90-year-old man serving a life sentence in a triple murder case has been granted remission by the Uttar Pradesh governor, considering his advanced age and good conduct during the nearly eight years he spent behind bars, officials said on Friday.

The man, Brij Lal Mishra, was released from the district jail on Thursday evening after the prison authorities received the state government's order approving his mercy petition, the officials said.

Governor Approves Mercy Plea

District Jailor Ajay Kumar Ojha said Mishra's petition was forwarded to the government through the district magistrate. The governor approved the plea following the government's recommendation.

His advanced age, illness and good conduct during his nearly eight years in prison were taken into consideration while granting remission, Ojha said.

Brij Lal Mishra, a resident of Sikandarpur village in Bahraich's Hardi area, had sought remission citing his old age and family circumstances. His family had also submitted several representations seeking relief.

Details Of The 1995 Triple Murder Case

The case dates back to 1995, when former Chudamani village head Gokaran Singh, his brother Amirka Singh and nephew Bajrangi Singh were shot dead in broad daylight under the Khairighat police station area.

Gokaran Singh's son had lodged an FIR against nine people, including Brij Lal Mishra, BJP MLA Sureshwar Singh, his elder brother and block pramukh Brijeshwar Singh alias Dheeru.

In September 2019, a court sentenced Brij Lal Mishra, Brijeshwar Singh, Maharajdin Mishra, Kaushal Kishore and Raju Bhujwa to life imprisonment.

BJP MLA Sureshwar Singh and three other accused were acquitted due to lack of evidence.

Maharajdin Mishra and Kaushal Kishore died in jail. Ramesh Kumar alias Raju Bhujwa and Brijeshwar Singh remain incarcerated.