9 year old raped and murdered in Pune, neighbour arrested

The Maharashtra police have arrested a 25-year-old man in Pune district for the alleged sexual assault and murder of a nine-year-old girl, highlighting a tragic incident in Pimpalwadi village.

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Key Points A nine-year-old girl was sexually assaulted and murdered in Pune district.

The 25-year-old accused, a neighbour and daily wager, has been taken into custody.

The incident occurred in Pimpalwadi village, Junnar tehsil, after the girl was lured away.

The police used CCTV footage to identify and detain the accused, who later confessed.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is ongoing.

A man allegedly sexually assaulted and murdered a nine-year-old girl residing in his neighbourhood in Maharashtra's Pune district, the police said on August 19, Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon at Pimpalwadi village in Junnar tehsil, they said, adding that the 25-year-old accused, a daily wager, has been taken into custody.

Investigation Leads To Accused's Arrest

Pune rural superintendent of police Sandip Singh Gill said the accused and the victim knew each other.

"Both the accused and victim lived in the same neighbourhood and belong to the same community," he said.

The man went to the girl's house in the afternoon while she was watching television and lured her away on the pretext of offering her a guava.

He allegedly took the girl to a farm nearby, where he allegedly sexually assaulted her and later killed her, Gill said.

When the girl was not found in the evening, her family searched for her and later lodged a missing complaint.

"During the probe and analysis of the CCTV footage of the area, it was found that the girl was with the accused. Subsequently, the accused was detained. During interrogation, he confessed and showed us the (crime) spot in the sugarcane field," the official said.

The body was later recovered and sent for an autopsy.

"A case has been registered, and the accused has been taken into custody. Further investigation is underway," Gill added.