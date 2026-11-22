A tragic road accident on the Kota-Udaipur National Highway claimed nine lives and injured eight others when a speeding Cruiser, carrying an extended family returning from a temple visit, collided with a parked truck.

IMAGE: The injured have been admitted to the New Medical College Hospital. Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points Nine people were killed and eight others injured in a road accident near Shambhupura on the Kota-Udaipur National Highway early Sunday.

The victims were members of an extended family returning from the Khatu Shyamji temple in Sikar district.

A speeding Cruiser rammed into a truck parked along the roadside; preliminary reports suggest the Cruiser driver may have dozed off.

The truck driver, Haroon, sustained injuries after being thrown from the impact and called for help.

The injured, including both drivers, have been admitted to the New Medical College Hospital.

At least nine people were killed and eight others injured after a speeding Cruiser rammed into a truck parked along the roadside near Shambhupura on the Kota-Udaipur National Highway early Sunday, police said.

Tragic Accident Details Emerge

The victims were members of an extended family, police said, adding that they were returning after offering prayers at the Khatu Shyamji temple in Sikar district.

Superintendent of Police, Kota City, Tejeshwani Gautam, along with other officials, reached the spot and oversaw efforts to extricate people trapped inside the vehicle.

Preliminary reports suggested that the Cruiser driver may have dozed off at the wheel.

The Cruiser was carrying 16 members of an extended family hailing from Maharashtra's Dhule district.

Haroon, the truck driver, told reporters that he had parked the truck on the side of the road to check a fault and was standing a short distance away when the speeding Cruiser crashed into the truck.

He said he was thrown about 20 feet away from the road, regained consciousness after 10 minutes, called the police and ambulance himself, and sustained injuries to his knees and head.

The injured have been admitted to the New Medical College Hospital.

The deceased were identified as Usha (60), Sushila (65), Kailash (45), Janvi (6), Sajjan (60), Anita, Babual (60), Janvi (13) and Madhvi (45).

The injured included the drivers of both vehicles.