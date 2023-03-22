News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 9 killed, 160 hurt as powerful 6.8 magnitude earthquake jolts Pakistan

9 killed, 160 hurt as powerful 6.8 magnitude earthquake jolts Pakistan

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
March 22, 2023 08:52 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

An earthquake of 6.8 magnitude shook parts of Pakistan on Tuesday, killing nine people and injuring over 160 others, local media reported.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: Reuters

The epicentre of the earthquake was Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region, while its depth was 180 kilometres, according to the Pakistan meteorological department.

Earthquake tremors were felt in Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Quetta, Peshawar, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, and other areas of the country.

 

Strong tremors were also felt in Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Kot Momin, Madh Ranjha, Chakwal, Kohat and in Gilgit-Baltistan areas, local media reported.

Television footage showed panic-stricken citizens out on the streets.

The earthquake killed nine people, including two women, and injured over 160 others as well as causing many buildings to collapse, authorities said, according to a Geo News report.

At the time of the earthquake, a stampede was reported in the markets of Rawalpindi, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has asked disaster management officials to remain vigilant to handle any situation, according to state-run Associated Press of Pakistan.

An emergency was declared in the hospitals of the federal capital on the instructions of federal health minister Abdul Qadir Patel, The Express Tribune reported.

According to the international seismological centre, apart from Pakistan, tremors were also felt in India, Afghanistan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, China and Kyrgyzstan.
Earthquakes are common in Pakistan.

A 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck Islamabad in January this year.

The deadliest quake hit the country in 2005, which killed more than 74,000 people.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Everyone's worried: HC on Delhi's earthquake readiness
Everyone's worried: HC on Delhi's earthquake readiness
Strong tremors jolt Delhi, north Indian states
Strong tremors jolt Delhi, north Indian states
'Even earthquakes don't leave such wide cracks'
'Even earthquakes don't leave such wide cracks'
Would You Let Leeches Suck You?
Would You Let Leeches Suck You?
Swara-Fahad's Exquisite Walima Look
Swara-Fahad's Exquisite Walima Look
PIX: Sania Visits Medina Ahead Of Ramzan
PIX: Sania Visits Medina Ahead Of Ramzan
SEE: Thala's Whistle Podu Masterclass
SEE: Thala's Whistle Podu Masterclass
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

26 killed, over 300 hurt after quake jolts Pakistan

26 killed, over 300 hurt after quake jolts Pakistan

Earthquake in Pak's Balochistan kills 22

Earthquake in Pak's Balochistan kills 22

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances