9 Facts About the $50 Million T Rex

9 fascinating facts about the dinosaur that shattered auction records.

IMAGE: Gus the Tyrannosaurus Rex skeleton at Sotheby's auction house in New York City, July 1, 2026.

A close-up of the rib cage and abdominal bones of Gus, the Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton displayed at Sotheby's ahead of its record-breaking auction in New York. All photographs: Jordan Tovin/Reuters

A Tyrannosaurus Rex skeleton known as Gus has rewritten the record books after selling for $50.13 million at an auction in New York.

Beyond its staggering price tag, the fossil stands out for its size, rarity and scientific significance.

Here's what makes it extraordinary.

IMAGE: Gus' skull.

1. It is now the most valuable fossil ever auctioned

Gus became the costliest fossil ever sold publicly after attracting a winning bid of $50.13 million, eclipsing the previous record of $44.6 million paid for the Stegosaurus fossil Apex in 2024.

2. The dinosaur lived about 67 million years ago

The giant predator roamed North America during the final phase of the dinosaur era, just before the mass extinction that brought the reign of dinosaurs to an end.

IMAGE: Gus' fossilized feet include rare, well-preserved bones that add to the Tyrannosaurus Rex skeleton's scientific and auction value.

3. Its sheer size sets it apart

Stretching 38 feet from nose to tail and standing 12.5 feet tall, Gus ranks among the largest Tyrannosaurus Rex skeletons discovered so far. Its 54-inch skull alone is an impressive fossil.

4. Much of the original skeleton has survived

The specimen consists of 183 fossil bone elements. Scientists estimate it preserves 61% of the original skeleton by bone count and roughly 75% to 80% by mass, making it one of the better-preserved giant T Rex fossils.

5. It preserves bones that are rarely found together

Among its standout features are a wishbone, a fully preserved pelvis and both feet. Such a combination is exceptionally uncommon in Tyrannosaurus Rex discoveries.

IMAGE: Gus, a 67 million-year-old Tyrannosaurus Rex skeleton that later sold for a record $50.13 million.

6. The bones reveal a tough life

Marks left by ancient bites and fractures that later healed suggest Gus survived serious injuries, offering a glimpse into the violent existence of one of history's greatest predators.

7. It emerged from a legendary fossil hotspot

Gus was excavated from the Hell Creek Formation, a region spanning parts of Montana, Wyoming and the Dakotas that has produced many of the world's most important dinosaur fossils, including several famous T Rex specimens.

8. The fossil could have commercial value beyond the auction

Because the mounted skeleton does not rely on copyrighted replica bones borrowed from another specimen, its owner can potentially create and license high-quality casts for museums, exhibitions and collectors.

9. Its future remains a mystery

The identity of the buyer has not been disclosed. Whether Gus becomes the centrepiece of a public museum or disappears into a private collection is a question that scientists and dinosaur enthusiasts will be watching closely.

Why the sale matters

The record-breaking auction highlights the growing demand for rare fossils among wealthy collectors. At the same time, it has revived a long-running debate over whether scientifically important discoveries should remain accessible to researchers and the public, or become privately owned collectibles.

Feature Created by and Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff