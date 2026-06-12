Major Heroin Haul: Nine Arrested In Mizoram Drug Bust

Nine individuals from Manipur have been apprehended in Mizoram's Aizawl district with a significant haul of 740 grams of heroin, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking in the region.

Key Points Nine individuals from Manipur were arrested in Aizawl, Mizoram, for drug trafficking.

Authorities seized 740 grams of heroin, concealed in 61 soap cases, during the operation.

The arrests were made by a joint team comprising the Excise and Narcotics Department, Assam Rifles, and the Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA).

The accused have been booked under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Nine people from Manipur were arrested early Friday with 740 gm of heroin from a village in Mizoram's Aizawl district, officials said.

A joint team comprising the Excise and Narcotics Department, Assam Rifles, and the Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA) seized the heroin and apprehended the accused during an operation at New Vervek village, they said.

The drug was concealed in 61 soap cases, an official statement said.

The accused, who hail from various villages in Manipur's Pherzawl district, were booked under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, it said. Further investigation is underway.